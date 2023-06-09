It’s getting hot in here.
This weekend could see New Braunfels creeping toward the season’s first triple-digit temperatures.
Residents should prepare for the “first taste of Texas summer heat,” said Andrew Quigley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio office.
“We’ll start to see widespread highs in the mid to upper 90s, and we’ll likely hit those triple-digit temperatures in New Braunfels,” Quigley said. “That could really start Sunday afternoon and last well into next week from the way things currently look.”
Saturday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 96 degrees, winds of 5 to 15 mph and gusts of up to 20 mph.
Sunday’s forecast shows sunny weather with a high of 97 degrees.
Monday could reach 98 degrees, and Tuesday and Wednesday could hit 100.
The National Weather Service reminds locals and visitors that it doesn’t take long in the scorching sun and intense humidity for even the most weathered Texan to succumb to heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
“Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated if you’re going to be outside,” Quigley said. “Take frequent breaks, either in the shade or in air-conditioned spaces. Wear lightweight, lighter-color clothing.”
