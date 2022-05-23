New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.