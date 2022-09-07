New Braunfels residents and stakeholders took time Wednesday to pledge their commitment to creating a community that is welcoming for all, recognizing individuals’ rights by accepting everyone without prejudice and treating people of diverse backgrounds with respect, kindness and compassion.
The New Braunfels IDEA Forum, a member-led collective of organizations and individuals committed to practices centering around care and value for all, hosted a pledge party on Wednesday at the McKenna Center to spread awareness of inclusive concepts and build community solidarity.
According to Alice Jewell, CEO of the McKenna Foundation, the idea behind the event was to encourage everyone to publicly pledge to recognize the rights of all individuals by accepting everyone without prejudice, to treat people of diverse backgrounds with respect, kindness and compassion, free of discrimination in all its forms and promote equality for all by supporting dignity, fairness and a caring attitude for all.
A room full of participants at the event took advantage of the opportunity to sign cards pledging a commitment to those values.
“The goal of (the event) is for the community to come together around people — around our similarities and around our differences — looking at community development and strengthening processes,” Jewell said. “It’s something where everyone has a role to play, and everybody has something to contribute. Sometimes, people say our differences are our strength, and we’re here to celebrate that as a community. Clearly, we have a lot of people who agree.”
Short for inclusion, diversity, equity and awareness, the IDEA Forum examines racial, economic and social inequities in New Braunfels while promoting dialogue and cooperation among residents and developing solutions for a lasting understanding of all groups within the community.
In the wake of renewed interest in equity issues resulting from the death of George Floyd and in response to Black Lives Matter protests, Mayor Rusty Brockman and city leadership established the IDEA Forum in May 2020 to begin the conversation about diversity and inclusion in the community.
“It’s overwhelming to see the heart of our community taking this challenge on, as a people of a growing community that sees opportunity to include a diverse population to provide equity for all,” Brockman said, addressing event attendees. “And you can’t do that without awareness. That’s exactly what I-D-E-A means to me.”
Brockman continued, adding that “this is a discussion that we all have to have on a regular basis.”
“This is not something that we’re getting an ‘A’ for in December and then we start something new in January,” he said. “It’s something that is ongoing for the good of all of us. It gives us an opportunity to meet all of these new people that may live next door or down the street or across town.”
Bishop Michael Franklin, president of the New Braunfels MLK Association, told attendees he was also overwhelmed by the response from residents to participate “in a celebration of diversity.”
“I often tell pastors and other leaders that I serve as a bishop over that a leader is no greater than his support,” Franklin said. “You can be very gifted. You can be talented. You can be anointed. But if you have no support, you can’t do much. When Jesus went home to the city where he grew up, though he had all the power to do great mighty miracles, he couldn’t do any because he was amongst people who knew him and would not support the ministry he brought to them.”
“But if we want to see miracles down here in the city of New Braunfels…then we have to embrace what comes to us to aid us in our endeavor to build a better community, to unite one another like never before or when a storm does come, whether political, social, sometimes it can be just relationships,” he said. “We as a people who have decided and made a decision today — we’re going to join together, and we’re going to support something that is at least providing a platform for us to enact change for the betterment of what we’d like to see our community evolve into.”
Representatives from local non-profit organizations also participated in Wednesday’s event. One of those was Sarah Dixon, executive director of Family Promise of Greater New Braunfels.
“We serve families that are facing homelessness and need shelter,” Dixon said. “That affects everybody — it’s not limited to just one demographic or one type of family, and so we want to support this forum because it reflects the people and populations that we serve already. We want the community to know that we are out there. I think everyone here…feels the same way, that this is a chance to show our inclusive support of our community.”
Mildred Monreal with the Crisis Center of Comal County also participated in the event.
“When we’re talking about diversity, equity and inclusion and with the fast-growing community, bringing this to the forefront and making everyone aware of it — it’s also part of our mission,” Monreal said. “It’s great to be part of a community that wants to grow together.”
Since the forum’s creation, the group has raised awareness within the New Braunfels Police Department and has made strong connections with the New Braunfels MLK Association, the local LULAC chapter and several religious organizations in the area.
The McKenna Foundation has assumed the organization’s administrative duties to ensure the effort’s sustainability.
The IDEA Forum’s next general meeting will take place on Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the New Braunfels Police Department Headquarters on West San Antonio Street.
For additional information on the IDEA Forum and future events, visit www.nbideaforum.com.
