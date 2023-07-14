Since 2010, Dry Comal Creek has been listed in the Texas Integrated Report’s 303(d) list for impaired waters.
Likewise, the Comal River has been on the nearly 40-page list since 2016.
The impairment description for both bodies of water is due to bacteria in the water that exceeds the criterion for surface water categorized for primary contact recreation — 126 colony-forming units per 100 milliliters.
Moreover, the city of New Braunfels, as well as the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority, found that E. coli concentrations in the Comal River were increasing.
In response, the city looked for grants to help the creation of a watershed protection plan (WPP) for Dry Comal Creek and the Comal River.
Two grants were obtained and allowed for the creation of the first two phases, quantifying the bacteria loads and sources of bacteria pollution, followed by the creation of management practices to reduce bacteria loads and both outreach and educational activities.
According to the city’s watershed supervisor, Phillip Quast, the WPP’s goal is to minimize bacteria pollution over 10 years since being approved in 2018.
Additionally, monthly data collections have given valuable insight.
For instance, 60 to 75% of bacteria were found to come from wildlife. This data was one of the driving forces in the wildlife feeding ordinance that prohibits the feeding of undomesticated animals living in the wild, which was approved in 2018.
Although this is a major source of bacterial pollution, Quast also attributes developments to facilitating the movement of the pollution to the water.
“What happens is we build houses and roads and any sort of other structure that allows the water just to flow instead of sinking into the soil below it,” Quast said. “It allows it to flow just straight into, say, a river or a creek."
Concerns about what goes into the rivers stretch outside the city limits as the region grows.
For example, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is reviewing a proposed wastewater facility that would discharge treated effluent into the West Fork of Dry Comal Creek.
The facility near the intersection of State Highway 46 and Harrison Road in Bulverde would serve a proposed development of at least 1,400 lots.
Dry Comal Creek eventually flows into the Comal River in New Braunfels.
At a packed permit hearing on June 8 in Spring Branch, residents voiced their opposition to not only the wastewater facility but the development in its entirety.
New Braunfels city officials have also taken an interest in the proposal.
Greg Malatek, the city’s public works director, submitted a public comment to TCEQ on June 8 about the facility.
Malatek referenced the city’s watershed protection plan and efforts to measure bacteria in the river.
He requested “clarification on how this proposed discharge” will affect the city’s plan.
According to Quast, there can be potential bacterial issues for a possible wastewater treatment plant dispensing effluent into the Dry Comal Creek should there be a flood that overwhelms safety measures or another form of catastrophic failure.
“It’s important to note, though, that if those wastewater treatment plants are maintained properly, and … they’re looked after the way that they should be looked after and are required by law, the effluent that is released from those wastewater treatment plants … is cleaner a lot of times than the water that’s already existing in those creeks,” Quast said.
Educating the public on issues with bacteria and other pollutants has been emphasized with the WPP.
These educational and outreach programs included visiting classrooms and civic clubs prior to COVID-19 to give presentations on how individual citizens can help to minimize pollution, such as picking up after pets and maintaining septic tanks.
Since COVID-19, funding was also used to find ways to educate the public virtually, such as fun interactive games and quizzes available on the city’s website.
“We have interactive methods that people come to us, we have worksheets, and we have a hands-on learning activity that people can request from us,” Quast said. “These are the types of things that we can provide to, say, schools or church groups … they can take this kit that we give them and the workbook, and basically, it’s an exercise in learning how bacteria is grown in a lab from a water sample, and … they can learn how to count the bacteria colonies.”
Since the approval of the WPP by the Environmental Protection Agency and TCEQ in September of 2018, Quast said the bacterial levels have practically remained the same with no significant changes in either direction.
However, a bigger-picture solution for the city is currently in the works, with a filtration system in the design phase.
The filtration system will fit in stormwater pipes, and a pilot program for one location is currently being worked on in order to do monthly tests in the future.
Quast added that there isn’t a date that marks the end of the issue — it will be an ongoing effort.
“It’s not a, that’s not a one-year, two-year, five-year kind of thing. This is an ongoing effort that’s gonna take the efforts of our residents and our city staff … as long as (there’s) a town here, there’s going to have to be some sort of effort to reduce the amount of pollutants that make their way into the water,” Quast said.
The Herald-Zeitung’s Theresa Davis contributed to this report.
