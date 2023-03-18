Evaleen Ann Marie Reimann, 90, of Kendalia, Texas passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the Windcrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fredericksburg, Texas. She was born to Alfred Theodore Schneider and Rosa nee Krueger on February 11, 1933 in Wetmore, Texas. She attended Seay School in Wetmore finishing the seventh grade. She married Wallace Randolph Reimann October 23, 1948, at St. Paul Evangelical and Reformed Church, in Cibolo, Texas.
She is survived by her children: son, Douglas Wayne Reimann, and wife Leanor; daughter, Sherry Ann DeBacker, and husband Kenneth DeBacker; daughter, Vicki Jean Friesenhahn and husband Stephen Friesenhahn; son-in-law, Bradley Beshea.
Grandchildren; Lisa Marie NeSmith, husband Trey(Howard) NeSmith, Marc Brandon Reimann, wife Jennifer; Michele Lynn Dougherty, husband Charles Dougherty; Christie Gayle DeBacker; Stacey Lea Brown, husband Randall Brown; Valerie Sue Garcia, husband Edvardo Garcia; and Zachary Beshea, wife Audrey Castro.
Great-grandchildren; Leslie Nesmith Palmer, Colton Nesmith, Lainey Nesmith, Andon Wallace Reimann, Corey Reimann, Madison Dougherty, Carly Dougherty, Stephen Garcia, Edith Garcia.
Great-granddogs; Lily Brown, Stormy Brown, Jacky Friesenhahn
Evaleen is preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Reimann and daughter Darcy Lynne Beshea.
Public visitation will be 10:00 AM Monday, at Zoeller Funeral Home and continue until service time. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, March 20, 2023 at Zoeller Funeral Home with burial to follow in Hill Country Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the Kendalia Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 434, Kendalia, Texas 78027.
