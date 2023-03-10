Ernesto’s Jewelry is dedicating its newest scholarship to retired Comal County Sheriff’s Deputy Eddy Luna.
Ernesto’s has been giving back to the community since it opened more than 40 years ago; a decade ago, the business started to offer scholarships to New Braunfels High School and Canyon High School students.
Now as Luna has retired, Ernesto’s is starting a third scholarship in his honor.
During his time outside of the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, Luna served as Ernesto’s head of security, and he held the position for almost 20 years.
Monica Jergins, daughter of the store’s owner Ernesto Jergins and the business’ scholarship coordinator, knows Luna as being loyal, dependable and honest. More importantly, she and everyone else at Ernesto’s sees Luna as family.
“We want to do something in Eddy’s name to honor him for the service he’s done for our community and for our store because he’s part of our Ernesto’s family,” Jergins said.
Along with Luna’s service to Ernesto’s, he also served the CCSO for 31 years.
In 2022, Luna’s life was put on the line when trying to serve a warrant to Brian Scott Sharp with Deputy Nick Nolte at his side.
When the two men arrived at Sharp’s house, Sharp fled into his home; Nolte and Luna banged on the door and shouted to make Sharp aware of who they were.
After an hour of Sharp asking to see the warrant, Nolte kicked the door. The door cracked open, and Nolte identified Sharp as having a firearm.
Although Nolte warned Luna about the weapon, Luna was hit by a shotgun blast by Sharp; the blast shredded away at his right arm.
Luna’s brother and CCSO deputy, Rene, was also on the scene and applied a tourniquet on Luna’s arm. Luna’s brother helped to transport Luna to a medical evacuation helicopter.
Over the span of one month, Luna went through 12 surgeries in a hospital in San Antonio; his injuries led to Luna having his arm amputated below the elbow.
Luna would be released back home to New Braunfels, where he was welcomed back as a hero.
In January of this year, Luna retired from the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.
“We want to do something for people that want to become first responders … in his name because in the job of a first responder, you’re there during emergencies,” Jergins said. “Eddy’s story reminds everybody how dangerous these jobs can be.”
The Eddy Luna First Responder Scholarship will be given to one individual in the form of $1,000.
To be considered for the scholarship, one must be interested in pursuing a career as a first responder and intend to enter a training program. This includes jobs such as law enforcement, emergency medical services and firefighters.
An essay, with no length requirements, describing why the applicant is interested in going into this career path, is needed in order to apply.
The essay must be dropped off at Ernesto’s Jewelry by April 15. The winner will be chosen and announced by mid-May.
Ernesto’s Jewelry is located at 717 N. Business I-35, Suite 150 in New Braunfels within the MarketPlace shopping center.
