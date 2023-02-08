Eric Ray Rosas, born on December 25, 1997 in New Braunfels, Texas, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2023 with his loving family by his side.
Eric was preceded in death by his beloved grandfather Jesse D. Rodriguez “Mohawk”. He is survived by his mother Patty Rodriguez; brother Aaron Rosas; grandmother Mary Rodriguez; aunts and uncles Vincent and Rosable, Chris and Angie, Shawn and Lisa, Amado and Sandy, Rachel, and Jesse Jr. along with numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog Coco.
Eric was loved by everyone who knew him for his wonderful personality and contagious smile that could light up any room. He was kind-hearted with a positive aura that radiated love and compassion to those around him. He had a deep faith in God, which lead him to believe in the power of forgiveness and helping others.
Though Eric’s time here on earth was too short, he truly made the most of it with family members always at the center of his heart. Eric especially loved spending time with his niece and nephew playing ball or sharing stories over games. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him but will live on in our hearts forever. A viewing will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels for immediate family and friends on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 10am followed by a rosary and reception.
