Country superstar Eric Church was scheduled to play a concert in San Antonio at the AT&T Center on Saturday, April 2 as part of his Gather Again Tour 2022.
However, when his beloved North Carolina University basketball team made it to the Final Four against its longtime rivals at Duke University, Church decided he wanted to attend the game. Unfortunately, the game was scheduled for April 2, the same night as the San Antonio concert.
Since cloning himself wasn’t an option, he chose to cancel the concert and take his family to the game. Fans got the news of the cancellation by email on Tuesday. March 29 — just five days before the concert. By Friday, April 1, Church issued a statement to his fans announcing a free make-up show would be held on Friday, Sept. 2 in New Braunfels at Whitewater Amphitheater. His diehard fans, known as the Church Choir, had mixed reactions to the news.
Many took the situation in stride, realizing Church is a devoted family man and this
game was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for his family. Some fans were angry because they had purchased airline tickets, made hotel reservations and took vacation time off to attend the San Antonio concert. A few fans complained that Whitewater was an outdoor venue and they would be subjected to the whims of Mother Nature. Church added a second night, Thursday Sept. 1, to give his fans another option to attend the rescheduled concert. Within a few weeks, the angry social media posts died down and the excitement of seeing Church in a more intimate setting took over.
Whitewater owner Will Korioth explained how Church picked Whitewater as the new site for his make-up show.
“We have been trying to book him for a long time,” Korioth said. “His management contacted us within a week of the canceled event. I’m not sure how many tickets were sold at AT&T but I’m guessing under the 10,400 that his ticket holders scooped up for the two nights at Whitewater. Because the show was essentially free to those buyers, many were not redeemed at the show. I think bad weather scared some people off too. Hopefully, this leads to two nights of paid shows with Eric at Whitewater next year, or soon after. Eric loved Whitewater!”
General Manager Becky Lynn Street gave her thoughts on one of the biggest acts in country music.
“We treated this show like any other show we host,” she explained. “We give the artist and guests the best experience possible. Every show we do is unique and requires different production and hospitality elements. We were able to send some of Eric’s crew on a tube float on the Horseshoe. They did bring in a custom Lucchese boot booth where guests could get fitted for boots with Eric Church lyrics on the soles. We were also able to partner with Whataburger to provide an after-show spread for the crew, which everyone always enjoys, even more so if they are visiting from outside of Texas.
“We were happy to host him and welcome his dedicated fans across the US to New Braunfels and to Whitewater. I met a lot of wonderful people from New Jersey, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. A lot of East Coasters who had never been to Texas before made this trip.”
Thankfully, the weather cooperated and both nights were rain free. Actually, it did sprinkle for a few minutes at the Friday night show we attended, but not enough to cause any concern. The Whitewater staff have concerts down to a science and handled everything professionally. Attendance at the Thursday night show was less than Friday night, most likely because of the three-day holiday weekend.
The Biergarten opened at 6:30 p.m. with the gates into the venue opening at 8 p.m. Church took the stage at 9:05 p.m. for a 15-minute solo opening set that was a medley of hits by a variety of Texas artists. It included songs by George Jones, George Strait, Bob Wills, Charlie Robison, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Townes Van Zandt, Waylon Jennings, Pat Green and Robert Earl Keen. The medley ended with a full performance of Keen’s hit “The Road Goes on Forever.”
His band walked onstage just as his solo set ended and went immediately into “Mistress Named Music” from his album Mr. Misunderstood. For the next three hours he took the fans on a 30-song set that covered all of his albums. It included “Heart on Fire,” “Desperate Man,” “Drink In My Hand,” “Guys Like Me,” “Record Year,” “Smoke A Little Smoke,” “Mr. Misunderstood,” “Creepin,”’ “Talladega” and “Lone Wolf,” just to name a few. He threw in a few verses of Waylon’s hit “Are You Sure Hank Did It This Way” at the end of his song “How Bout You.” He always sprinkles in a few other cover songs in his live shows and the Friday night crowd got “Chevy Van,” a hit for Sammy Johns in 1973. He ended the night as he usually does with “Springsteen,” from his 2011 album Chief.
The song became one of Church’s biggest hits, even earning a thank you letter from Springsteen himself, written on the back of one of Bruce’s concert set lists. Church also chose to pattern his concerts like Springsteen’s. He doesn’t have opening acts and plays three-hour shows just like the Boss.
Hopefully after performing two marathon shows at Whitewater Amphitheater, Eric will want to come back for another series of concerts next year. Once again, our city hosted a major artist performing at one of our local venues, proving that New Braunfels is becoming an important tour stop in the music world.
