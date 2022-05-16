On Monday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas reported normal grid conditions, but over the weekend, the agency that manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers urged conservation.
“With unseasonably hot weather driving record demand across Texas, ERCOT continues to work closely with the power industry to make sure Texans have the power they need,” Interim CEO Brad Jones said in a statement Friday.
ERCOT was urging people to avoid using appliances like dishwashers and washing machines between the peak hours of 3 and 8 p.m. and to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher.
In addition to increased demand, the agency said six power generation facilities had tripped offline, resulting in the loss of about 2,900 megawatts of electricity.
ERCOT reported normal conditions with 4,802 megawatts in reserves as of 5 p.m. Monday. One megawatt can power about 200 homes during peak demand, according to ERCOT.
A cold front may provide slightly better chances for precipitation on Saturday.
Power grids must keep supply and demand in balance at all times. When Texas’ grid falls below its safety margin of excess supply, the grid operator starts taking additional precautions to avoid blackouts.
The first precaution is to ask the public
to cut back on electricity usage.
April and May are referred to as “shoulder months” in the energy world — the time of year when power plants go offline to conduct necessary maintenance and other repairs before the hot summer months.
ERCOT has recently told multiple power generation companies to delay maintenance on their equipment so the grid could keep up with the hotter-than-usual temperatures recently, leading to elevated demand for power when Texans crank up air conditioners.
Friday’s power plant outages were unrelated to the recent maintenance delays, an ERCOT spokesperson said.
It’s not uncommon for power grid operators to ask consumers to cut back on electricity use as a precautionary measure, but many Texans remember the infamous winter storm of February 2021, when millions of residents were without power for days in subfreezing temperatures after a combination of cold weather across the state and skyrocketing demand for energy shut down power plants as well as the natural gas facilities that supply them with fuel.
In a report released Monday, officials said the ERCOT region is expected to have sufficient installed generating capacity to serve peak demands in the upcoming summer season, June to September, under normal system conditions.
With continued economic growth across the state, ERCOT anticipates a summer 2022 peak demand of 77,317 megawatts, which would be a new system-wide peak demand record for the region.
Summer-like conditions will prevail through Friday, according to the National Weather Service forecast, with highs in the upper 90s in the New Braunfels area.
With the summer weather setting in and recent high temperatures, NBU offers the following reminders:
• Adjusting your thermostat is the simplest way to impact your energy usage. The EPA recommends homeowners set thermostats to 78 degrees in the summer and 68 degrees in the winter for the optimum balance between comfort and efficiency. For each degree that deviates from these settings, a homeowner can expect a plus or minus 3-7% change in energy usage.
• If you leave your home and intend on being gone for more than four hours, adjust your thermostat four degrees up. For example, if you normally set your thermostat at 78 degrees, adjust it up to 80 degrees before you leave.
• At a minimum, change your air filter every three months in order to maximize the efficiency for your air conditioning system.
• For each year that an HVAC system is not serviced, it can decrease efficiency by up to 5%, leading to increased cooling costs.
• Be sure to seal doors, windows, cracks in siding, attic doors and indoor air conditioning closets.
• Use a ceiling fan to increase your comfort factor and feel 4-6 degrees cooler. Remember to set the fan to the summer rotation setting and to turn it off before leaving the room.
• The U.S. Dept. of Energy states that curtains and blinds can reduce heat gain by up to 77%.
• Ensure all attic ventilation is in good repair and operating properly. Attics can trap heat and climb in temperatures in excess of 140 degrees.
• Wear thin, loose-fitting clothes.
• Plant shade trees around the house.
• Avoid using the stove/oven when possible.
• When possible, open windows at night instead of using the A/C.
• Use a small fan to offset A/C usage.
• Replace flannel and fleece blankets with light-weight cotton.
• Make sure your water heater is a bit set higher than it needs to be — 115 to 120 degrees is ideal.
• Turn off the lights when not in a room.
• Wash only full loads of laundry and dishes.
• Wash clothes in cold water.
• Cycle pool filters to keep from running 24/7.
• A microwave uses 2/3 less energy than a stove.
• Line dry clothes when possible.
