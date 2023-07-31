As summer break is winding down to a close, the school year is just around the corner.
While some families are buying school supplies and choosing new backpacks, others are choosing new schools to enroll their children in.
This year, Jourdan Simmang has introduced a new option for prospective high school students — Spyrja Academy of New Braunfels.
Simmang applied to the catalyst program offered by KaiPod Learning, a homeschool collective group, in an effort to open his own school.
In January, Simmang received a call that he was accepted into the program.
“This is a sign, right,” Simmang said. “We’re moving. The private school that I’m working with isn’t really making a whole bunch of moves to try and find me a spot where I could do something virtually, and now I get this call … the stars aligned.”
Although the Texas native may be new to town, he isn’t new to teaching or school administration.
Simmang comes from a line of teachers through his mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who taught at a one-room school.
However, Simmang tried to avoid following the same career path and wanted to make his way as a coffee roaster.
After noticing a quality change at Starbucks, he decided he needed a change himself.
With some coaxing, Simmang began substitute teaching.
“On my first gig, I fell in love with it the very first day,” Simmang said. “And even though I was just setting music, and we’re watching movies, just the relationship aspect, helping to build competence, helping to build knowledge bases, all that other stuff came that day, and so I went out, got my certification and started teaching the very next year at that school.”
After a few years of teaching, Simmang realized he had a talent for picking up on issues in the classroom and finding ways to solve them, such as working in small groups and pulling students aside when he saw they needed immediate help.
According to Simmang, his use of small group instruction and straying from the curriculum weren’t well-liked by principles at the schools he transferred to.
“I like to kind of go around those objectives to come to it, because there’s a lot of context that needs to be there in order for the kids to understand,” Simmang said. “After my seventh year teaching, I decided to get my master’s in education, and I thought to myself, the best way to really enact change is to be a member of a group that does the change, right, like teachers have a lot of power, but the administration makes those final calls, so … in my 10th year of teaching, I became an administrator for a private school up in Austin.”
Although Simmang loved his work in Austin, he didn’t like the changes that were occurring in the city.
Because of this, Simmang and his family decided to move to New Braunfels for its proximity to family, German roots and roots in Texas education.
“New Braunfels is like the epicenter of Texan education,” Simmang said. “(Hermann) Seele started one of the very first schools in Texas, right here underneath an elm tree, and so where better a place for a Texan boy and a Texan girl to really kind of establish educational roots, where the elm tree had also had its roots.”
Simmang decided his academy would cater to high school students for a couple of reasons.
For starters, he said New Braunfels had many great options, both private and public, for grades up to eight.
According to Simmang, high school is when students and parents alike begin to think of post-secondary education.
Additionally, Simmang said that high schoolers are an underserved demographic; not all parents can homeschool at the high school level, and not all parochial schools offer that level of schooling either.
“So those parents are gonna have to make a different choice,” Simmang said. “They’re gonna have to either change denomination, or they’re gonna have to go public. Going from a small private school setting, where you have 13, 14 kids per class to 22 is a big shift. It’s daunting … so opening up a high school here is intentional, because I feel this is the best place for parents to make decisions. The other choices that we have are limited, and so I wanted to be able to provide as much as possible for our families.”
The high school, Spyra Academy, will have year-round education with a constructivist approach and class sizes no larger than 12 students per instructor.
Each year will have its theme, such as focusing on discerning the truth freshman year, building courage sophomore year, focusing on honor and being a beacon in the community junior year and working on a capstone project senior year.
Additionally, community service will be a part of the experience.
The school will follow a five-day workweek, with four days focusing on core subjects and Fridays focusing on community.
However, Spyrja Academy offers a la carte and part-time services for those in need of flexible schedules as well.
The school is currently enrolling students, and an open house will be available on Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., where those interested can meet Simmang, learn more about the school’s philosophy and eat some brisket.
Spyrja Academy is located at 880 S. Elliot Knox Blvd., Suite 600 in New Braunfels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.