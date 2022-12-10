Although I was unable to attend the downtown vigil last Saturday night for the victims of the Colorado shooting, I was pleased and encouraged to read that the event organizers were the New Braunfels Young Republicans and Comal Young Democrats (together with Riverside Pride). In a time of such political hostility, I was impressed to see the partisan organizations working together to better understand each other and find common ground to make real change in the community. If only we could see more of this from our elected officials. Kudos to the young people in the area for being the change they want to see!
