One way to escape the summertime heat is to embrace what the night brings, even if it means waiting in your jammies at 2 a.m. for the night blooming cereus to reveal its large white flowers and strong, sweet fragrance that fills the air.
From nighttime gardening to nightlife hikes, a host of area activities provide ways to have fun while cooling off in the evening shade.
Nighttime gardening
Keva Hoffmann Boardman with Sophienburg Museum and Archives wrote about the night blooming cereus, or Queen of the Night, in October in the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung. Local gardeners continue to be attracted to the large, gangly plant that displays a brilliant bloom for one night, before the bloom withers up by sunrise.
Anne Miller received her night bloomer from friend Kelly Holder.
She was excited, because although she has seen the night blooms before, it never gets old. Her plant bloomed on Wednesday night, and she couldn’t wait to send photos.
“The smell was amazing,” Anne said. “They are very easy to start. You can take a clipping, stick it in the soil and ignore them. They don’t need a lot of attention, and they love the heat. They like to be root bound,” Anne explained.
Right before the plant blooms, the bud begins curling upwards, Anne said.
“But you have to catch it. It opens for one night, and then it is gone.”
Kelly Holder received some night bloomers from her sister. For several years, Kelly thought she had faulty plants.
“The buds always looked wilted. I didn’t realize the plant was a night bloomer,” she explained.
Now, she can’t wait to see the blooms from the plants, and visits the garden in the midnight hour and beyond.
“The blooms are gorgeous, and the aroma is out of this world. You can smell it before you see it,” she said.
“I used to think it was sad that it was blooming at night when the birds weren’t out, but I noticed that it attracts the hummingbird moths at night,” she explained.
The plant is a botanical version of a shapeshifter, according to gardeners. By day, it is an underachiever.
“It is not a beautiful plant. It is just a bunch of green sticks. My mother plant is six feet tall,” Kelly said.
However, the anticipation that comes with waiting for the unique and varied night blooms is part of the plant’s attraction.
“The fragrance just fills the air. I wish they could bottle it,” Kelly said.
Nightlife hikes and twilight tours
Another nocturnal activity includes the Nightlife Hikes at Fischer Park, 1935 Hilltop Summit Road.
“We walk around the ponds and experience the night,” said Sami Morrison, assistant supervisor at the Fischer Park Nature Education Center.
The one-hour hike includes information about conservation. Depending on who is leading the hike, the walk might also include learning about different frog sounds or looking for spiders and scorpions, Sami explained.
The next Nightlife Hike takes place from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 25 at Fischer Park. Hikes are $5 per person. Register at www.nbtexas.org.
Headwaters at the Comal (333 Klingemann St.) offers Twilight Tours. The guided tour at 7 p.m. on June will focus on a solstice celebration. Participants are welcome to enjoy a picnic in the open air pavilion and view the first official sunset of summer. Tickets are $3 to $5. Register at www.headwatersatthecomal.com.
Concerts in the Park
Concerts in the Park (free admission) takes place at 7 p.m. on Thursdays in June and on July 4th at the Landa Park Dance Slab. Upcoming bands include Jay Eric and Rumor Town on June 23; Soul Sessions on June 30; and J. Abrams Band on July 4. Fireworks on July 4 will top off the evening.
New Braunfels Public Library
The New Braunfels Public Library offers nighttime activities such as DIY After Dark (ages 18+) from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at New Braunfels Public Library. Books on Tap (ages 21+) offers participants the opportunity to discuss books while enjoying local restaurants and breweries.
It takes place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month. Register at www.nbtexas.org.
Night Sky
Stargazing also provides an outdoor activity in the cool of the night.
The New Braunfels Astronomy Club, www.astronomynbtx.org, provides information on what to look for in the sky and when.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.