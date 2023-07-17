Rodeos aren’t just for cowboys — they’re for public servants as well.
Last weekend, journeymen and apprentice linemen alike gathered for the Texas Lineman’s Rodeo at Nolte Island Park in Seguin.
From July 13 to July 15, New Braunfels Utility (NBU) competitors participated in this opportunity to compete for professional recognition, practice essential skills in a safe environment, and attend training sessions.
The three-day event included utility team competitions that most may expect, such as the “hurt man” rescue and pole climbing, but it also tested journeymen and their apprentices on their cooking skills through a team barbecue cookoff.
“They have what’s called the egg climb, where they have to climb to the top of the pole, put an egg in their mouth and climb down,” NBU electric operations manager Justin Green said. “It’s more or less just (about) control and smoothness.”
Green not only works for NBU, but serves on the Texas Lineman’s Rodeo’s Board of Directors and the committee for the International Lineman’s Rodeo as well.
Through his service, he notes the most important aspect of the competition — family.
The rodeo was started to create a fun, competitive and family-oriented environment for Texas line workers to show their skills to the public, as many family and community members are not always able to see firsthand what lineman work entails.
“It’s a very demanding line of work because we cannot control when the power is going to go out,” Green said. “We can’t control squirrels. We can’t control birds. We can’t control storms, so these men and women, they miss out on kids’ birthdays and stuff like that, so to have a family event like this where their kids and their families get to see them doing what they do best, that’s a huge piece.”
Additionally, the competition offers journeymen and apprentices the chance to create new friendships, too.
Beyond allowing families to see their loved ones in action, the rodeo is also important to the overall industry.
“Basing it on safety gives them a chance to showcase (the) skills that these men or women have acquired through their training and through their day-to-day careers,” Green said. “I also feel that it allows them to refine their skills that will help them be successful when the skills are required to, say, restore power to customers.”
Through the Texas Lineman’s Rodeo, lineman apprentice Karson Pennick won 5th place in the hurt man rescue and 3rd place in the insulator change competition. Furthermore, NBU’s John Espinoza, Mike Vineyard and Gerald Lehmann brought home the gold after a first-place chicken win in the barbecue competition, out of a total of 39 teams.
By the end of the week, the final results for all competitions will be posted and announced.
However, the competition will rage on later in October at the International Lineman’s Rodeo.
Previously, NBU apprentice linemen and journeymen have placed at the international level, and have even won first place in an overall municipal division.
More recently, NBU journeymen won 2nd place in the overall municipal division last year.
“These guys invest for their families to go up there, too — that’s on their dime for their families to be there,” Green said. “It’s so important to them that their families get to see what they do that they make the investment, so they’re super excited about it. I mean, just the opportunity to compete at an international level. That’s something to be proud of.”
