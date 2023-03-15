Current New Braunfels Utilities projections for the cost of power in the second fiscal quarter show signs of a decrease compared to the prior quarter.
More specifically, there is a projected decrease of $7.20 for April and May’s monthly electric bills, along with a $10.80 decrease in June’s electric bills.
The monthly per kWh forecast for April and May is estimated to be 11.81 cents, and 11.51 cents in June, plus the additional monthly electric service availability charge.
The quarterly cost of power forecast is meant to help NBU customers plan and budget for electric utility bills. As the weather gets warmer, electric use among customers tends to increase as they try to cool their homes.
According to NBU, customers can start to use conservation techniques in an effort to save money by understanding the costs per kilowatt hour.
NBU’s calculations for their cost of power forecasts are based on a residential average of 1,200 kWh usage.
Line items taken into account for the total cost of power forecast include generation, transmission, delivery charges, replenishing reserves, per kWh charge total and the electric service availability charge.
Generation refers to the fact that NBU doesn’t own power plants but buys power from ERCOT’s market through a hedging program; this charge is a reflection of the pass-through amount of the cost of power.
For April and May, the total generation cost is predicted to be $87.60 for each month — and $84 in June.
The transmission charge is set by the state yearly. It refers to the cost of transporting energy to the NBU service territory, and the cost is based on a community’s electricity demand peak from the previous year.
The estimated monthly transmission charge for April through June is $20.64.
The delivery charge is the cost that comes with distributing the power. This also includes the coverage of NBU’s distribution infrastructure and operation.
The total monthly delivery charge for April through June is predicted to be $17.88.
The replenishing reserves charge is meant to refill NBU’s reserves in preparation for emergencies such as Winter Storm Uri.
The monthly total for April through June is projected to be $15.60
The electric service availability charge consists of the base costs brought upon through making services to customers available, such as meter reading and record keeping.
This is a monthly fixed cost of $17.06, which is the same as the first quarter.
In total, the monthly cost of power forecast for April and May is $158.78 — and $155.18 in June.
However, this forecast is subject to change if NBU experiences extreme energy market changes or extreme weather events.
For more information about the cost of power forecast for this quarter and the first quarter, NBU has a chart breakdown at www.nbutexas.com/rate-breakdown.
(1) comment
My bill has gone up $100 in February and March.
