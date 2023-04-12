Edwin (Ed) William Pfaff, 80, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. Born on December 20, 1942, in Marietta, Ohio, he was the son of the late Jacob William Pfaff and Carol Louise Strachan Pfaff.
Ed is survived by his wife of 43 years, Christine Kunze Pfaff of New Braunfels, Texas; sister, Teresa Pfaff Tulumaris and her partner Timothy E. McGill, of Charlotte, North Carolina; and sister-in-law Petra Kunze-Podgorski and husband William Podgorski of Portland, Connecticut. Also, he is survived by four nieces and nephews, Douglas Tulumaris and wife Jacqueline, Andrea Tulumaris Funk and husband Mark, Alexander Podgorski, and Anna Podgorski. A grandniece and three grandnephews, Nathalie Tulumaris, Nathan Tulumaris, David Funk, and Daniel Funk survived him as well.
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Edwin William and Anna Gerber Pfaff, maternal grandparents Edward Adam and Hattie Blanche Hass Strachan, and brother-in-law, Anthony Tulumaris all from Marietta, Ohio.
Ed graduated in 1960 from Marietta High School in Marietta, Ohio and then proceeded to earn his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio in 1964.
Ed proudly served in the United States Navy from 1966 to 1970 as a Lieutenant in Admiral Rickover’s Nuclear Power School (NPS) located in Bainbridge, Maryland. His primary role was Physics instructor for Naval officers heading to submarine duties during the Vietnam War. Upon honorable discharge from the Navy, he headed back to academia to Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois in 1970 to attain his PHD in Nuclear Physics but left to join the business world before completing his final dissertation.
Travelers Insurance Company (now Citicorp) in Hartford, Connecticut was his first business job in the Commercial Lines’ actuary program and ended in Fixed Income & Bonds Investments as an Officer. After 14 years at Travelers, his career transported him to American General (now AIG) in Houston, Texas as Senior Vice President of Fixed Income Investments. Many years later, he retired from this job to pursue other interests outside the business sector.
He was enthusiastic about cars and motorcycles, photography, classic movies, classical music either listening and playing it on his pianos, as well as rock ‘n roll. He genuinely loved his Rhodesian Ridgeback dogs, most given Swahili names and all the stray cats his wife found, nurtured, and integrated into their life. He also loved talking on the phone to all his Marietta friends, his Travelers and American General co-workers, and the friends he made on Wall Street during his investment years, and many more he made along life’s path.
One of his greatest joys was filled with renewing friendships while helping to plan the next Bainbridge Naval Power School’s group reunions with the last reunion being held in October 2022 near Fairhope, Alabama. The highlight of the 6-day trip was to see the Blue Angels’ practice at their naval base in Pensacola, Florida.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 14 at 11:00 am CST at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel at 1254 Business 35, New Braunfels, Texas. To view a livestream of the service or to leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries, a link for the livestream will be below his obituary.
