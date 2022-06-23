Following months of preparation, EdenHill Communities in New Braunfels has opened a hospice service, EdenHospice, for its residents.
EdenHill received its license from state officials to begin operations and admitted its first clients recently.
Rachel Clark, who has over 30 years of nursing experience, with 16 of those years spent in hospice care, was hired as hospice director in December.
She said she sees many benefits to maintaining a hospice program on-site at a senior community.
“Communication is more efficient when we’re all attending the same daily nursing meetings and discussing the same patients, rather than relaying those communications to outside hospice providers,” Clark said.
After EdenHill undertook feasibility studies throughout 2021 to determine the need for and viability of starting its own hospice program, advisors gave a solid green light to move forward.
EdenHospice will operate as a not-for-profit entity serving residents throughout the Lakeview Boulevard campus, whether in the independent living, assisted living, nursing or memory care neighborhoods.
Clark said she was thrilled with the reception she and her team had received.
“The EdenHill residents have truly embraced us as one more option for receiving high-quality care under the EdenHill umbrella,” she said.
EdenHospice’s team includes a hospice physician, social worker, hospice aides and trained volunteers. EdenHill’s chaplain, Sarah Currie, will also serve as the spiritual care provider for EdenHospice, offering additional continuity of care for residents.
EdenHill cares for more than 300 residents daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.