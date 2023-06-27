Eligible veterans and their spouses at and around EdenHill Communities who are in need of long-term nursing care or short-term rehabilitation will soon be able to receive services from the Veterans Administration (VA).
The VA has recently made efforts toward decentralizing healthcare services. This is because veterans want to receive care close to where they live instead of making long journeys to VA hospitals.
Now locals can receive VA services at EdenHill thanks to the two new contracts given to the nonprofit.
EdenHill has been a part of New Braunfels for 113 years and is one of the oldest communities in town.
The nonprofit originated in San Antonio as a retirement home for pastors.
The faith-based community has expanded tremendously throughout the years with skilled nursing, assisted living, hospice care and memory care.
Moreover, EdenHill will soon celebrate the 10th anniversary of its apartment complex that allows residents to participate in independent living, assisted living or a circumstance somewhere in between.
With EdenHill’s prior work in expanding care for its New Braunfels residents, it’s unsurprising that efforts have been made to accommodate veterans in the area.
After all, both Wendy Carpenter, CEO of EdenHill Communities, and Mary Bradley, administrator of EdenHill’s nursing department, have worked at locations where VA contracts were present and felt the need to bring that partnership to EdenHill.
“Most people don’t realize that, for veterans’ long-term care services, there’s only nine VA-run homes in the entire state of Texas,” Carpenter said. “The closest one that a veteran would have to go to would be in Floresville, so that takes them away from their home and their family and their community.”
For example, a VA-eligible resident chose to pay privately instead of going to Floresville or a closer but lower-rated nursing home to receive VA services.
Now, EdenHill has around 60 veterans, and their spouses who will benefit from this contract. Additionally, the VA could refer residents in town to EdenHill instead of having them travel to distant locations.
Eligible residents will have an appointed VA nurse or social worker to check in on them and their needs regularly.
Moreover, EdenHill administration, social workers, the nursing team and admissions coordinator will meet with a VA representative annually to talk about the veteran’s wellbeing.
Additionally, the VA will help to provide transportation, help pay for certain pricey medications and help residents receive all the services they are eligible for.
EdenHill will evaluate veterans, in consultation with a VA representative, to determine their eligibility for care.
Those interested can contact EdenHill’s administration coordinator at 830-625-6291.
“There’s going to be more people that need assistance, and if they’re eligible for those benefits because of the service they gave, then why shouldn’t they have it in their own backyard?” Carpenter said.
