Edd O’Donnell was a creative writer and journalist since Sister Stanley, mother superior at Our Lady of Perpetual Guilt, found the list of lies he called his diary. After being wished the best in future endeavors by both secular and religious educators, O’Donnell spent several years in the Navy as a journalist with work in military publishing, broadcasting and public relations in Japan, Vietnam, Iceland and Europe.
He died on June 5 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 79.
His post-military work took him to newspapers in Miami, Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale where he eventually joined a public relations partnership and started cutting his teeth in state politics. He was involved in electing the first GOP governor since Reconstruction. After selling his partnership, O’Donnell traveled to South America and the South Pacific winding up in northern California where he worked as a writer/copyeditor for the San Francisco Chronicle, the Sacramento Union and Rolling Stone. He delivered mail in San Francisco and San Rafael while directing an alcoholism and drug addiction treatment program for post office employees. He became involved in politics and worked on several Democrat campaigns.
Drawn to the northwest, O’Donnell moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where he ranched, rodeoed, and wrote for the Coeur d’ Alene Press, The Spokane Chronicle, assorted regional magazines and handled media for statewide campaigns in Idaho and Washington. He relocated to the west coast of Washington state where he reported and wrote for a group of small dailies and the Seattle Times and graduated summa cum lucky with a degree in journalism from Western Washington University. He lived in Corpus Christi for a brief period before becoming the city editor of the Kerrville Times where he developed a political column that was eventually syndicated.
He moved to Austin in 1985 and was involved in trade associations, journalism, political chicanery and consulting mummery for more than 25 years. His political philosophy was nonsectarian latitudinism. If asked, O’Donnell would say his major professional accomplishments were working fairly steadily without having to carry a cell phone and or feel compelled to use terms such as “think outside the box.”
O’Donnell was introduced to Alcoholics Anonymous as a reporter in Fort Lauderdale in the mid-1960s. He often credited Dick, his first AA sponsor, and Gil A. with saving his life. He helped start the International Conference of Young People in AA, was a friend and sponsor for many, and had 56 years of sobriety when he died.
O’Donnell is survived by a son, Wolfe Tone O’Donnell of Austin, TX; brother, Eugene (Carmen) O’Donnell, Sr., of Montgomery, AL, and numerous nephews and nieces and their children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a wife Eileen Leanne Burns.
