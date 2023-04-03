Easter week is here, and there are activities for every-bunny in New Braunfels.
On Thursday, April 6, the Élan Westpointe senior living community will host an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m., with snacks and drinks provided.
On Friday, April 7, the Easter Bunny will be at 2tarts Bakery at 139 N Castell Suite 300 in New Braunfels from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, April 8 is packed with Easter events.
The VFW Post 7110 will host an Easter egg hunt at 600 Peace Ave. in New Braunfels. Gates open at 9:30 a.m., and there will be hunts for different age groups starting at 10 a.m. The event will offer pictures with the Easter Bunny and free hot dogs. For more information, call 830-625-9961.
The Easter Bunny will be at the New Braunfels Farmers Market on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is held every Saturday at 186 S Castell Ave.
Calvary Baptist Church will host a helicopter Easter egg drop on Saturday at 10 a.m. The church campus is located at 177 W Klein Road in New Braunfels. The church will have egg drops for different age groups.
The Gruene Lokal Marketplatz will host Easter egg hunts for kids around the market until supplies run out. The event in Uptown Gruene will offer free caricatures from 10 a.m. to noon, and kids activities will be provided by NB Kidsfest.
Families with children, teens or adults who have special needs can attend the Sensitive Easter Bunny event on Saturday at the Kings and Queens Ballroom on 442 Stolte Road in New Braunfels from noon to 5 p.m.
First Baptist Church Canyon Lake will host an Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. The free event will feature easter-themed games, bowling, cotton candy darts, an egg hunt, a raffle and lunch.
St. Paul Lutheran Church at 777 West San Antonio Street in New Braunfels will host a children’s Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m.
On Sunday, April 9, The Weighted Plate will host its Catch a Bunny Easter Egg Hunt. The kids’ hunt is at 1 p.m., and the adults’ hunt is at 3 p.m., at 1260 FM1863 in New Braunfels. Participants who catch a bunny during the hunt will win a grand prize of local gifts. Attendees can also throw pies and bob for Easter eggs.
Fit4Mom New Braunfels will host its Easter Bash on Monday, April 10, at 9:30 a.m. in Landa Park. The free event will feature a Stroller Strides class, kids’ egg hunt, photo ops and a bunny craft. Participants should register online.
