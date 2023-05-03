More than 10,000 people voted early in the May 6 election for city and school board positions and local bond propositions, according to the Comal County Elections Office.
Early voting closed on Tuesday, May 2.
The official in-person count for early voting is 10,185 people, or about 6.7% of the registered voters for this election.
The busiest day of early voting was on Tuesday — the last day — when 2,654 people voted in person.
Comal County Elections Coordinator Cynthia Jaqua said the office is gearing up for equipment deliveries to the Election Day polling locations.
Election Day is Saturday, May 6.
There will be 24 polling locations, open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“They’re all vote centers,” Jaqua said. “So anybody can vote at any one of them that’s a registered voter in Comal County, or a registered voter in Guadalupe County who is eligible to vote in the City of New Braunfels, Comal ISD or New Braunfels ISD elections.”
The elections office had also received 224 ballots by mail as of Wednesday morning.
For a complete list of polling locations, visit votecomal.com.
New Braunfels city positions on the ballot will include mayoral and city council candidates.
Residents have the option to choose from four candidates for mayor: Neal Linnartz, Michael Alexander French, George Green and Edward Martinez Jr.
New Braunfels City Council has two seats available.
In District 5, Mary Ann Labowski is vying to fill the seat against Bently C. Paiz.
District 6 has three candidates contending for the councilmember position, including James Blakey, the incumbent. Additionally, April Ryan and Steven Voges have thrown their hats into the ring.
Along with voting to appoint new city officials, the 2023 City of New Braunfels bond, totaling around $140 million, has three propositions on the ballot.
Proposition A deals with transportation and comprises 71% of the total bond, costing $99,330,000.
Proposition B costs $12,155,000 and pertains to phase two of Mission Hill Park; Proposition C costs $28,560,000 and would go toward a southeast library branch project.
The bond is projected to not cause a city tax rate increase.
Other candidates are vying for election to the New Braunfels Independent School District board of trustees in the at-large and District 4 races.
Bill Lewis, Kimberly Goodwin and Falon Cochran are on the ballot for the at-large seat.
Voters in the District 4 NBISD race will choose between incumbent John Tucker and Jackie Sanders.
Comal Independent School District voters will have incumbent Russ Garner and challenger Garrison G. Maurer on their ballots for the CISD school board single-member District 4 race.
CISD voters will also decide on three bond propositions totaling about $634.6 million for new facilities, building updates, campus safety and technology.
Votecomal.com has sample ballots, precinct maps, and information on polling locations.
Voters who have questions can also call the Comal County Elections Office at (830) 221-1352.
“We are glad to help any voter in any way,” Jaqua said.
