With October coming to an end, it’s time to turn attention to something more constitutional — midterm elections.
Polls will open in Comal and Guadalupe counties Monday, Oct. 24 for early voting, which runs until Friday, Nov. 4.
The main voting location for Comal County registered voters is the Comal County Elections Office on 396 N. Seguin Ave.
On Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28 the polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and starting Tuesday, Nov. 1 to the end of early voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
During the same hours as the Comal County Elections Office, voters can visit Mammen Family Public Library and Comal County Offices, Bulverde Annex in Bulverde, Comal County Offices, Goodwin Annex in New Braunfels and St Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church in Canyon Lake.
Early voting also takes place at Garden Ridge City Hall on Oct. 24 through Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 30 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 31 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., Nov. 1, 3, 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Nov. 2 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Guadalupe County residents can vote at the Seguin Elections Office and Seguin ISD Administration Building, Cibolo Fire Station #2, the Schertz Elections Office Annex, in New Braunfels at the Central Texas Technology Center and Redemptive Grace Ministries, and finally, New Berlin City Hall.
Voting hours in Guadalupe County are Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In accordance with state law, voters are required to present a valid form of photo identification such as a Texas drivers license or identification card, a passport, or a military ID.
For a full list of acceptable forms of identification visit https://www.votetexas.gov/voting/need-id.html.
Alternatively, voters eligible to vote by mail can apply to vote via mail by filling out an application, which can be found online at https://www.co.comal.tx.us/Vote/Ballot%20by%20Mail%20Application.pdf. Completed applications can be mailed or dropped off at the Comal County Elections Office.
The last day to submit applications for vote-by-mail is Friday, Oct. 28 and all ballots must be received by Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Visit https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/voter/reqabbm.shtml to vote by mail in Guadalupe County, and send it to the early voting clerk. Completed ballots must be marked by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
On the ballot are officials for several major state offices such as governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
Other state positions include comptroller of public accounts, commissioner of the general land office, commissioner of agriculture and railroad commissioner.
Registered voters also cast their ballots for several Texas supreme court justices and state court of criminal appeals judges along with an open seat in the state senate.
Some ballots also include candidates for a district state representative in the U.S. House.
For those not voting by mail or casting their votes during early election, Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
For a complete list of voting locations in Comal County, visit https://www.co.comal.tx.us/Vote/2022/11-08-2022/20221108%20Early%20Voting%20Locations.pdf, and voting locations in Guadalupe County can be found at https://www.co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections/ElectionPrep/2022/11/8/EV_schedule_locations.pdf.
