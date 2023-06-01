June 5 marks the first day of early voting for the New Braunfels City Council District 6 runoff election.
The need for a runoff was decided after no candidate for the District 6 councilmember race received the majority vote following the May election.
During this election, 763 votes were cast for the District 6 councilmember race.
April Ryan garnered 357 votes, 46.79%; Steven Voges obtained 217 votes, 28.44% and James Blakey had 189 votes, 24.77%.
Both Ryan and Voges qualified to appear on the runoff election ballot.
Early voting from June 5 to June 9 will have voting hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; on June 10, voting hours will last from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. From June 12 to June 13, voting hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The early voting location is slated to be the Comal County Elections Office, 396 N. Seguin Ave.
Election day will occur on June 17 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Former New Braunfels Police Department Lobby at 1488 S. Seguin Ave.
