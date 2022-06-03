The race to represent District 1 on the New Braunfels City Council has gone into extra time as no candidate garnered 50% plus one of the votes cast in what was a three-person race last month.
But voters residing in the district located on the city’s westside will have their say between the two remaining candidates when early voting starts on Monday.
Andres Campos-Delgado, a 49-year-old area manager, who received 44% of the vote in the May election, faces off against Suzie Lynn, a COBRA specialist, who received 42%.
The city has contracted with Comal County to provide election services including early voting and runoff election day voting.
Early voting for the runoff is slated for June 6-14 at the Comal County Elections Center, 396 N. Seguin Ave. in New Braunfels. The election center is the only polling place for early voting by personal appearance for city voters residing in both Comal and Guadalupe counties.
Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 6-10; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 11 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 13-14.
The last day for early voting is Tuesday, June 14. Those seeking to vote by mail should submit their applications by the end of the day Friday, June 10 to: Bobbie Koepp, 396 N. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
Runoff election day is Saturday, June 18.
For more information about the election, visit https://www.co.comal.tx.us/elections.htm and https://www.co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.