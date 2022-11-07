With early voting wrapped, there is only one more day for eligible voters to cast their ballots in the Texas midterm elections.
On Tuesday, Nov. 8 the remaining registered voters in Comal and Guadalupe counties who didn’t cast ballots during early voting can take to the polls and make their voices heard.
In Comal County over 49,600 showed up to vote in person during early voting, accounting for roughly 38.2% of the votes submitted by the total number of registered voters in the county.
Compared to the previous midterm elections in 2018, Comal County experienced a 5% decrease in early voter turnout this year.
Guadalupe County also saw a drop in early voter turnout with about a 6.3% voter decrease from the last midterm election.
Of the over 119,000 registered voters in Comal County, more than 36,000 residents voted in person during the early portion, which concluded Friday, Nov. 4.
The last day of early voting brought out the majority of registered voters to cast their ballots with nearly 5,700 voters in Comal County and over 4,700 in Guadalupe County.
Sunday, Oct. 30 saw the lowest turnout during the 12-day early voting period with numbers just passing the 1,000-voter mark in both counties.
So far, 3,500 Comal County mail-in ballots have been received and 2,500 for Guadalupe County.
The last day to receive ballots by mail is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
To track the status of mail-in ballots visit https://webservices.sos.state.tx.us/FPCA/index.aspx.
The polls open on Election Day starting at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. — voters in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast their votes.
Eligible voters in Comal County have the opportunity to vote at one of 25 polling locations.
For a complete list of locations in Comal County visit https://www.co.comal.tx.us/Vote/2022/11-08-2022/20221108%20General%20Election%20Day%20Polling%20Locations.pdf.
Guadalupe County voters can choose from 35 polling locations to cast their ballots.
Visit https://www.co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections/ElectionPrep/2022/11/8/ED_vote_center_locations.pdf for a complete list of polling locations in Guadalupe County.
Those casting their votes on Election Day should be prepared to present a valid form of photo identification such as a Texas drivers license or ID, a passport or military ID to vote.
