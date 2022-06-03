A nationally known early childhood education provider has expanded into New Braunfels.
Located in the Veramendi community at 582 Geneva St., The Goddard School of New Braunfels offers a play-based learning experience using the most current, academically endorsed methods in early childhood education so children can explore, learn and discover through many different subjects and enrichment classes, including American Sign Language, yoga, Spanish, robotics, Kindermusik and chess.
The school is now enrolling children ages six weeks to six years old.
On-site owner Erin Anderson said she was so impressed with the quality of education her child received at The Goddard School they attended in Colorado.
After moving to Texas, she opened a Goddard School to offer a quality early childhood education and help parents raise enriched, creative learners.
“I saw firsthand the benefits of the curriculum and structure at The Goddard School,” Anderson said. “I love the philosophies behind the school and that everything we do is intentional to provide the best early childhood education possible. The fact that my own child will attend the school is a testament to the warm, nurturing environment and quality education my teachers and I will provide. I genuinely believe in the school and the positive impact it will have on the community.”
The school’s curriculum on social-emotional development also educates children on how to be kind to themselves and others, further helping students become school-ready, career-ready and life-ready.
Students will experience “Life Lesson Library,” the school’s targeted curriculum built around works of children’s literature focusing on social and emotional learning.
Early childhood education experts and Goddard teachers carefully curated the books featured in the library, including relatable characters and stories used to authentically teach and connect with children.
The 10,500-square-foot, newly-constructed childcare center contains 10 classrooms from infant rooms to pre-k classes and space for 182 children. It is adding more than 24 teaching jobs in the area.
The new location features two outdoor playgrounds and a gym with a rock wall and brings another level of convenience to the new development being constructed. Healthy lunches will also be offered.
In addition to ensuring a safe, quality learning experience, the school says it has implemented health and safety protocols such as health checks before entry, virtual tours, professional cleanings each night and the latest sanitization technologies.
The new location uses the ZONO Disinfecting and Sanitizing Cabinet to sanitize any shared materials used daily by children, such as toys and building materials.
“As a parent, I know how important it is for a high-quality childcare center to be nearby,” Anderson said. “We’re located in a walkable community just steps away for many of the families who will send their children to our Goddard. The convenient location of our school means we are truly going to help to create a sense of community for area parents.”
The school is open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit www.goddardschool.com/schools/tx/new-braunfels/new-braunfels.
