The victim waited 22 years for justice, and after getting her chance to tell a jury on Tuesday how Ruben Villarreal Escobedo relentlessly sexually abused her for years — starting when she was just 9 years old — jurors deliberated two hours before handing Escobedo, 67, who has Stage 4 prostate cancer, life plus 40 years in prison.
In Judge Dib Waldrip’s 433rd District Court on Tuesday, her testimony, plus impassioned pleas from prosecutors urging jurors not to extend Escobedo’s current probation, made the difference. The eight men and four women, including alternates, made sure he’ll never come close to preying on a child again.
The victim, now a successful insurance specialist in San Antonio, said she was sorry for anyone who got cancer but admitted it was “karma” coming back on Escobedo, who was diagnosed with inoperable prostate cancer after receiving a 15-charge indictment handed up by a Comal County grand jury on Feb. 14, 2018.
In 2014, a Guadalupe County grand jury indicted Escobedo on 23 similar charges, which ended in his 2017 guilty plea to one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child — for which he received eight years adjudicated probation and 200 hours of community service.
“No, I wasn’t happy with what they gave him,” the woman said.
Now 31, she recalled Escobedo’s abuse — starting with mutual genital touching at age 9, escalating to intercourse at age 12, and beyond that before she began fighting back at age 16.
After a jury was seated on Monday, Escobedo pleaded guilty to all 15 charges contained in his most recent indictment — four first-degree felony counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, six counts of sexual assault of a child and five for indecency with a child-sexual contact.
It alleged most of the assaults were against the victim between Oct. 7, 2002 and Oct. 7, 2005, though charges in both Comal and Guadalupe counties allege incidents as early as 1999 and as late as 2007.
“The jury sentenced Escobedo to the maximum sentence on all 15 counts,” District Attorney Jennifer Tharp said, adding Escobedo received concurrent life sentences on the four first-degree felony counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, and 20 years for six counts of sexual assault of a child and five counts of indecency with a child-sexual contact. Tharp said the jury assessed $10,000 on each of the 15 counts.
“When Judge Waldrip accepted the jury’s verdict, he stacked a total of 40 years onto the first life sentence,” Tharp said. “The message from both the jury and judge could not be any clearer on how this community does not tolerate child molesters.
“In closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Daniel Floyd argued that Escobedo was a predator and had ‘committed evil after evil after evil.’ This was a choice he made that deserved significant punishment.”
The victim told the jury she overcame a mother and two brothers who were constantly in jail and prison for drugs. She said her mother got involved with Escobedo when she was 1½ and by the time she was 9, he was the only one who could spare her from placement in foster care.
“I knew even then that nobody else would be there to take me in,” she said.
The abuse, she said, started almost immediately after moving into Escobedo’s McQueeney home.
He would touch her and have her touch him, she said.
Floyd asked how often the abuse occurred during a week.
“All the time,” she said. “I would say five out of seven days a week.”
She testified she and Escobedo moved from his home and welder’s shop in McQueeney and were living in the Canyon Lake area when she began menstruating around her 12th birthday in 2002.
“He said I was a woman now, so at that point he began taking things further,” she said.
Two years later, he pushed into other types of sexual acts.
“It hurt — and that’s when I began to get angry and act out at school,” she said.
Escobedo bought her a truck when she turned 16 and she worked two jobs — combining for 30 hours a week — while still in high school.
“I learned how to fight back,” she said before softly crying. “I always thought that if I can make it until I turn 18, I could escape.”
She said she avoided Escobedo, who got angry because she had a boyfriend — which wasn’t the best move, she said, because he started abusing her physically. But he convinced her to tell authorities about Escobedo, leading her to go to a shelter in 2013.
“I couldn’t rely on anyone because everyone would try to hurt me,” she said, recalling the aunts who later moved into the home she shared with Escobedo. She said he began sleeping with at least one of them. Her cousin, around the same age, tried to tell one of the aunts about being abused by Escobedo.
“My aunts and my grandmother — they didn’t believe it,” she said. “None of them were trustworthy, either.”
The victim said she endured long waits — including 38 trial actions involving Escobedo in Guadalupe County and 27 in Comal County — to reach Tuesday.
“I don’t even want to look his way right now,” she said. “There’s been no closure to this. It started when I was 9 and I’ve been waiting for justice for 22 years for what he did to me.”
Alex Scharff, Escobedo’s attorney, urged the jury to extend deferred adjudication against Escobedo, because “any prison sentence would be a life sentence.” Escobedo’s daughter, a retired military officer, mom and nurse, has been her father’s caretaker since his diagnosis. She also urged jurors to have mercy on her father.
After the trial, Escobedo, who silently accepted the sentence, was taken back into custody after being free on $165,000 bond since his release from Comal County Jail on March 12, 2018.
“I’m proud of the great work by ADAs Daniel Floyd and Sarah Van Sciver, Clerk Jamie Mueller and Victim’s Assistance Coordinator Elva Brenner,” Tharp said. “They put in countless hours to ensure our victim received the justice she deserved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.