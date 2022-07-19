The largest case of decreased water levels since 2011 have closed two of Comal County’s nine Canyon Lake boat ramps, and several others could be added if there’s no measurable rain in the coming weeks.
Canyon Lake Reservoir was at 904.74 feet above mean sea level Tuesday morning, five feet below its normal conservation pool of 909 msl but well above the record low pool of 892.69 msl, set in September 2009.
While there has been enough water for safe boating in most areas of the lake, the water levels haven’t been accommodating for boating drop-offs at several public and private locations.
Comal County Engineer Tom Hornseth on Monday announced closures of Boat Ramp No. 5, in Canyon Lake Forest, and No. 7 in Canyon Lake Hills, both operated by the county.
With nearly 40 days of 100-degree plus temperatures, very little rain the past few months and little chance of precipitation forecast in the next few weeks Hornseth said “More ramps could close in the coming weeks.”
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages Canyon Lake, owns most of its 23 boat ramps but manages only three. The Water Oriented Recreation District of Comal County (WORD) leases three – No. 3 and No. 4 in Comal Park and No. 18 in Canyon Park.
“All three of those ramps are open at this time and not expected to close in the near future,” WORD General Manager Mike Dussere said on Tuesday.
Cranes Mill Marina, Canyon Marina and the Lake Canyon Yacht Club own and operate private ramps, which were reported open on Tuesday. It was a different story for the U.S. Department of Defense’s four ramps under the Joint Base-San Antonio (JBSA) outdoor recreation program.
“All JBSA boat ramps are closed due to water levels,” said Steven Reedy, DOD’s Canyon Lake assistant manager of ramps No. 13 and (Sunny Side) and No. 16 (Hancock Cove), adding “Jacobs Creek boat ramps (Nos. 14 and 15) are closed to public due to the construction being done on the park.”
If the water pool drops under 904 msl the next ramps to close, in order, would be North Cranes Mill Road’s Ramp No. 23 in Mystic Shores, and Lakeshore Drive’s Ramp No. 22, in Canyon Lake Shores — both operated by the county. If it drops near 903 msl it would threaten ramps No. 10 and No. 3, respectively operated by WORD and the USACE.
Hornseth said stripes painted on each of the ramps indicate water levels. Ramps that are closed have barricades up; driving around them is a Class C misdemeanor punishable by fines up to $200. The county, Corps of Engineers, Cranes Mill Marina and JBSA were among entities confirming the status of their ramps on Tuesday.
The county also operates Ramp. No. 11, on the lake’s western end, upstream on the Guadalupe River before it feeds into the lake. At the lake’s eastern end, USACE is releasing water from the reservoir into the Guadalupe River near Sattler at the rate of only 68 cubic feet per second (cfs).
For real-time status of county-operated boat ramps, visit the county engineer’s website at cceo.co.comal.tx.us.
