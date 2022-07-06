Every year high school seniors across the country agonize over what to wear to prom — charmeuse, chiffon, velvet — tape.
That is exactly what Davenport High School student Kaleb Burch did to put himself in contention to win Duck Brand’s Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest.
While the black and white showstopper didn’t make its debut at prom — it did make the list of 10 finalists showing off their colorful prom dress and tuxedo creations picked for the national competition.
With college around the corner, Burch’s mother, Jennifer Dingler, set out to find scholarship opportunities for her son. During her search she stumbled upon a list of some quirkier possibilities for academic financial support such as duck calling and being left-handed.
“I didn’t know what it was until I was just looking for scholarships,” Dingler said. “It’s just been really difficult to find stuff suited for him, and since he is different and creative and everything, this just kind of engulfed all of that.”
The objective of the scholarship: design and craft original prom attire for either the dress or tuxedo categories using Duck Brand tape.
Given the parameters and creative freedom the assignment posed, both artistically inclined mother and son were up for the challenge and set out to work on completing a wearable piece of art.
However, the process wasn’t an easy one.
It was a lot of trial and error for the mother and son team, who devoted their time attempting several different versions of the suit before deciding to use an actual suit to help form the sticky mold of the final product.
“It was really good to work with him,” Dingler said. “This was really good (for me) to see how far he’s willing to go to make things achievable, so it was kind of enlightening for me (to work alongside him).”
It took the majority of the then-senior’s Spring Break and well over 10 rolls of tape, which tended to sometimes stick to everything but the project, to bring their artistic vision to life.
What the creative pair managed to construct was a sleek, black and white two piece suit offset with pops of color, like the rainbow colored bowtie around Burch’s neck, to contrast with the bold shades of the checks.
The bulk of the jacket was laid out in an intricate checkerboard pattern with coordinating sleeves taking on a black and white striped motif and a white lapel accented by a black border.
“We wanted something really detailed, and we thought, what could be more complicated than a checkerboard?,” Burch said.
But there is far more to the black and white checkerboard design than meets the eye.
With a full 180 degree spin, those in Burch’s path are treated to a wheel of psychedelic vibrant color that has the power to hypnotize.
“We eventually came up with the idea of basically the message of in a world that’s so black and white, being different can feel like you have a target on your back, which is why the big, colorful circle on the back looks like a target,” Burch said.
The pants carried on with the black and white theme with black being the primary color for the bottom half of the suit while white was incorporated with a single thick stripe and accompanied by a stripe with alternating smaller black and white stripes.
The duo’s hard work paid off and the snazzy design now has a shot at the contest’s top prize — a $10,000 cash scholarship, which, if Burch wins, will be used to help him along his way to becoming an architect.
“It was really exciting whenever I saw myself on (the list of finalists), because I’ve never put myself out there in competitions very much,” Burch said. “It was really exciting to see that one of the few times that I did I actually managed to pull it off.
With all that financial aid on the line, Bruch is going to have to beat out four other tuxedo designers from across the country, including a duct tape artisan from San Antonio who created a ‘70s inspired ensemble complete with colorful flared bottoms.
The fate of Burch’s showstopper is now in the hands of the public and they are asking for the community’s support by visiting https://www.duckbrand.com/stuck-at-prom/vote to vote for one of New Braunfels’ own. Voting is already underway and ends on Wednesday, July 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.