Last year, one in four traffic deaths on Texas roads were caused by drunk drivers, according to state data.
In addition, Texas saw 25,261 overall drunk driving-related traffic crashes in 2021 — an increase of 9% from the previous year.
In 2021, there were 384 alcohol-related traffic crashes during the Fourth of July holiday time period, resulting in 18 fatalities and 51 serious injuries.
With these statistics in mind and with the Independence Day holiday approaching, the Texas Department of Transportation is launching its summer “Faces of Drunk Driving” impaired driving prevention campaign this summer across the state to encourage Texans not to drink and drive and to always choose a sober ride.
The campaign reminds Texas motorists that the human toll of a drunk driving crash can forever devastate the lives of victims and survivors.
The campaign features video testimonial stories — in English and Spanish — of Texans who deal daily with the consequences of a drunk driving-related crash, either as offenders or survivors.
These stories and drunk driving facts can also be found at www.soberrides.org
“Every crash and every death caused by a drunk driver is 100% preventable,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “We hope these personal accounts from real offenders and survivors wake people up to the consequences of drinking and driving. Always get a sober ride through a designated driver, taxi, rideshare app, or calling a friend — or simply stay where you are.”
A designated driver isn’t the person who’s had the fewest alcoholic drinks. It’s the person who hasn’t had any alcohol at all.
For individuals under 21, it’s illegal to drink alcohol. And the Zero Tolerance Law states that it’s also illegal for people under 21 to drive with any trace of alcohol in their system.
A DWI can be expensive and cause legal hassles, difficulty finding or keeping a job, loss of trust from loved ones, and regret.
It could cost up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time and a driver’s license loss.
The Faces of Drunk Driving campaign is an important piece of the larger “Drive Sober. No Regrets.” campaign, which is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, like wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.
According to state data, Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.
