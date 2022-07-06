A lot of people came into Comal County to enjoy the extended Fourth of July weekend, but a pair of deaths on the water, a fire that claimed two homes, and a man grazed in the head by a bullet during a domestic dispute were among the incidents that kept first responders busy.
The top stories were the apparent drownings on Canyon Lake on Sunday and on the Guadalupe River on Monday.
On Tuesday, divers recovered the body Robert Berlingeri Jr., 41, of San Antonio, in about 80 feet of water and 300 to 400 yards offshore from Boat Ramp No. 1.
Berlingeri did not resurface Sunday evening after he and others dove into Canyon Lake for his 2-year-old daughter, who had fallen off their boat. The girl was OK; neither wore lifejackets, authorities said.
Pablo Daniel Calzada Rodriguez, 27, of Austin submerged in the Guadalupe River a short distance downriver from the Gruene Bridge, in the 1400 block of Gruene Road, around 5:35 p.m. Monday. It was the second drowning death on the Guadalupe this year and the sixth including 2021, when four died.
On Saturday morning, a Canyon Lake man aiding his former girlfriend during a spat with her current boyfriend was reportedly shot by the boyfriend in the front yard of the ex-girlfriend’s parents’ Spring Branch home, investigators said. The 9mm bullet only grazed the victim’s ear, and he was treated and released from a San Antonio hospital later in the day. The suspect was charged with aggravated assault and taken to Comal County Jail.
Later Saturday, two Canyon Lake-area homes burned down and a third sustained heat damage during an afternoon fire whipped by high winds. County officials are investigating the cause but for now believe the same blaze that spread to all three homes in the 700 block of Hill Top Drive, was accidental and that fireworks played no role.
New Braunfels Police Department totaled seven driving while intoxicated arrests during the period between midnight Friday and 6 a.m. Tuesday. NBPD arrested 13 on public intoxication charges, seven on drug charges, six on evading and/or resisting and nine on assault charges.
Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted five DWI arrests, with three arrests each for public intoxication and drug possession, and one for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens arrested two for boating while intoxicated and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers tallied one DWI arrest.
David Ferguson, city communications manager, said NBPD issued 42 river-related citations on Saturday, 71 on Sunday and another 50 on Monday, mostly for parking violations (19 on Saturday, 37 on Sunday and 30 on Monday).
There were 15 arrests on the rivers by city police, mostly for intoxicated behavior, drug possession and outstanding warrants. Police issued 35 citations to those violating city and state ordinances against possessing glass, Styrofoam and disposable containers and/or exceeding cooler-size limits on the rivers within city limits.
“It was obviously very busy in town, with a lot of people not only visiting our rivers but also our local parks,” Ferguson said. “The (Comal) river flow was relatively slow compared to previous years, which made for a slower experience for tubers. But by and large, the vast majority enjoyed themselves, followed the rules, and had a great time.”
Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said deputies fielded 838 service calls through the weekend, many at county boat ramps and along River Road. Included were 312 traffic stops and 67 calls that involved fireworks.
County agencies, including constable’s offices and emergency services district responders, issued citations and warnings, worked a half-dozen vehicle accidents and responded to several minor grass fires during the period.
Shooting incidents in city, county
CCSO deputies were called to a residence in the 5000 block of Deerslayer in Spring Branch around 9:19 a.m. Saturday, where a man was found bleeding from a gunshot wound to the head.
Smith said the 49-year-old Canyon Lake man was with his former girlfriend, a 41-year-old Canyon Lake woman, who had been in a tiff with her current beau, James Stewart Baxter, 43, of Spring Branch, and all three wound up at the location.
“The suspect said he and the girlfriend had got into an argument before the girlfriend went to her parents’ home, which was just down the street,” Smith said.
Smith said Baxter told deputies he received calls from (the victim), challenging him to fight, so he drove his truck to encounter both at the scene.
“He said he had his 9mm handgun on him, and pointed it and fired (at the victim),” Smith read from the report. “He said it was in self-defense; that the ex-boyfriend had threatened him, but the witnesses didn’t see it that way.”
They said both men got into an argument, Smith said, with Baxter the aggressor in wounding the former boyfriend. Bulverde-Spring Branch Fire and EMS transported him via ground ambulance to San Antonio’s University Hospital, where he was treated and released later Saturday.
Baxter was taken to the county lockup and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released on Monday after posting $50,000 bond.
On Friday, a domestic dispute led to gunfire that went through a wall of one unit and injured a man who was in the pool area at an apartment complex, New Braunfels police said.
Ferguson said police arrived at Mission Hills Apartments on Westpointe Drive around 7:46 p.m. on Friday. During the course of an argument, Joshua David Benavides, 26, of New Braunfels, discharged a firearm while inside his unit, with part of a bullet that tore through a wall injuring a 69-year-old McQueeney man who was standing outside of the unit.
“The bullet shattered into fragments and the guy standing near the pool got a small fragment in his hand,” Ferguson said, adding the man was treated and released from a local hospital.
Benavides was charged with deadly conduct and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, under one gram. He was released from Comal County Jail on Saturday after posting $10,000 bond.
Probe into Canyon Lake fire continues
Comal County Fire Marshal Kory Klabunde said the Saturday afternoon fire that destroyed two homes and damaged a third in the Canyon Lake area is likely accidental.
Canyon Lake Fire & EMS crews battled the blaze in the 700 block of Hill Top Drive for several hours, Chief Robert Mikel said, adding the high winds whipped the blaze while responders were briefly hindered by fallen power lines that blocked access to the scene.
Klabunde said his investigation is continuing, though information is being processed through a new reporting system. He estimates damages to the two leveled homes totaled about $230,000 to $250,000 each, with estimates on the third home unavailable for now.
“I haven’t seen the full reports from the investigators, but the investigation is continuing,” Klabunde said on Tuesday. “I heard there were no fireworks involved, but I will know more when their reports come in.”
