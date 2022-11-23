Three organ procurement nonprofits have started testing groundbreaking technology that aims to improve the transport of donated organs and tissues by using drones in rural areas.
Texas Organ Sharing Alliance, the nonprofit serving Comal, Guadalupe and 54 other counties in Central and South Texas, along with LifeGift in Houston and LifeShare in Oklahoma City, recently joined forces with the Matador Uncrewed Aerial System Consortium, co-developed by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and 2THEDGE, LLC., to conduct uncrewed aerial transport testing the ability to move organs and blood between Lubbock, Oklahoma City and San Antonio.
The test took place on Nov. 15, with the flight originating at Texas Tech University’s Reese Technology Center in Lubbock, proceeding a distance of 350 miles to Oklahoma City and then 471 miles to San Antonio.
The organizations hope using the new technology will address transportation challenges and minimize the time between organ recovery and transplantation, as well as increase the efficiency of the logistics involved in the testing of blood and biological material to allocate organs and the recovery of donated organs,
“Uncrewed Aerial System transportation is a technological breakthrough that could improve organ recovery, allocation and transportation to ensure patients, especially in rural areas of South Texas, receive the precious Gift of Life,” said Joseph Nespral, president and CEO of Texas Organ Sharing Alliance. “Our partnership with LifeGift, LifeShare and the Matador UAS Consortium aligns with our mission and core values to use research and innovation to drive performance improvements in the donation system and save more lives through organ transplantation.”
The flight test represents the first time donated organs were transported this far a distance by an aerial system operated using robotic technology.
The Optionally Piloted Aircraft transported a donated human liver, kidney, and pancreas between the three cities.
Although there was a pilot on board per FAA regulations, the plane was flown entirely by technology onboard.
The organs were donated for clinical research and were not transplanted following the flight demonstration.
For more information, visit TOSA1.org. For information on how to register as an organ donor, visit www.donatelifetexas.org.
