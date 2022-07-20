After a thorough review of Comal ISD’s options to combat the bus driver shortage, the district is moving forward with its plan to implement no service zones and initiate early drop off times at campuses throughout the district.
The no service zones are expected to impact thousands of elementary, middle and high school students who use the bus as their primary means of transportation to and from school every day.
“I would like to say that we had other options, but there is nothing on the horizon that would indicate that we will see an increase in bus driver applicants any time soon,” Acting Superintendent Mandy Epley said in a message to parents.
The no service zones are focused in a limited area closest to the campus and will succeed in cutting down 12-15 bus routes along with the drivers needed to operate them, while providing parents with the opportunity to drop off their children at an earlier time to account for the inconvenience.
Faced with the bus driver shortage impacting schools districts across the country last school year, Comal ISD executed rolling bus route cancelations, however it proved difficult for families to plan ahead when given such short notice and the district set out to work on a better alternative for the upcoming school year.
Discussions began at the start of summer and the no service zone plan was introduced at the board meeting in June before appearing in its final presentation to the board after more research during Tuesday’s meeting.
The final presentation to the board included extensive data on impacted areas in the zones they were considering and the potential for higher disruption to economically disadvantaged areas.
The data showed that elementary schools will likely see the largest impact given the number of schools within the district with Timberwood Park Elementary School having the greatest potential for impact as a result of it being a neighborhood school with no sidewalks followed by Freiheit and Morningside elementary schools.
While a small percentage of students from middle schools, which are more spread out over the district’s reach, will be affected by the no service zones, Piper Ranch Middle School and Canyon Middle School will see the most impact according to the presented data.
Roughly 40% of students at Canyon High School will be impacted by the no service zones as a result of how spread out the neighborhoods are to the campus.
To address some of the inconvenience surrounding the no service zones, schools will be opening up early so that guardians can drop students off safely knowing that there will be sufficient supervision prior to the start of school.
Without causing a delay to school start times and a strain on school resources such as staff, parents in the affected areas will be able to drop their children off at elementary schools beginning at 7 a.m., middle schools at 7:15 a.m. and high schools at 7:30 a.m.
Before moving forward with the proposed plan the district made extensive efforts to recruit and hire more bus drivers ahead of the 2022-2023 school year, including increasing pay to $16.16 an hour and incentivising potential drivers with paid training, but was unable to staff the 25 drivers needed to maintain all of its current bus routes.
“One from every elementary attendance zone — one driver (would fix the issue),” said Jessica Fischer, who gave the transportation update presentation to the board Tuesday night.
The district notified parents early Tuesday afternoon of the change and reasoning behind it allowing families to begin transportation planning with just a little under five weeks to go before the start of the school year.
Meanwhile the district is still actively searching for qualified bus drivers to fill in some of the positions and working with campus parent teacher associations to help organize carpools for families in need.
To determine if you’re located in a no service zone or for other questions regarding early student drop off or no service zones please visit https://www.comalisd.org/apps/pages/CPC/TransportationNSZ.
