Let’s talk about drainage.
Staffers from the city of New Braunfels Transportation and Capital Improvements Department will host a public meeting on Thursday, Nov. 3, to provide information to residents on the city’s Drainage Area Master Plan.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Tejas Room at New Braunfels City Hall, located at 550 Landa Street.
Residents can give city staffers and consultants input on problematic drainage situations in the community.
The meeting will begin with a presentation on what the master plan entails, including information on the hydrologic and hydraulic modeling used to determine flood-prone areas in the city.
The public will then be invited to share their experiences with flooding events and flooding problems.
“The information presented at this meeting, along with the feedback we get from residents, will eventually be used to determine future drainage infrastructure projects in the city,” said Garry Ford, the city’s transportation and capital improvements director. “This is the first public meeting for the Drainage Area Master Plan, and we are hopeful that residents will participate in the process and provide us valuable feedback.”
For those unable to attend the meeting, residents will also be able to leave their drainage-related input using an online map tool available after Nov. 3 on the Transportation and Capital Improvements Department website at www.nbtexas.org/3247/Transportation-and-Capital-Improvements.
