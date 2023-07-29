Dr. Kristine Nicole Ludwig

Kristine Nicole Ludwig, 53, passed away on July 10, 2023. She was born in Houston on December 22, 1969 to her parents Al James and Mary Lou Ludwig.
Kristine graduated from New Braunfels High School, received her Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry from Southwest Texas University, and her Doctorate Degree in Chemistry (Polymer Science) from the University of Southern Mississippi. Her work history included Dow Chemical (Freeport, TX), Goodyear (Akron, Ohio), Baker Hughes, Green Tweed, and Bentley Systems in Houston.
Kristine spent much of her leisure researching family history and even went to Salt Lake City to research genealogy at the world famous Family Research Library. She was a member of The Daughters of the American Revolution, The Daughters of the Texas Revolution, MENSA, and several chemistry professional organizations. She also enjoyed spending time with her dogs, the current one named Juno.
Kristine was preceded in death by her father, his infant brother John, grandparents, Jimmy and Loreen Ludwig, Annie and Adolph Gerick, aunt Virginia Gerick, uncle Edwin Gerick, uncle and aunt Hugh and Annette Maloy.
She is survived by her mother, sisters Gretchen Ludwig, Anna Brown (Ken), uncle James Gerick, aunt Pat Gerick, uncle and aunt Milam and Mary Gerick, uncle and aunt Pat and Barbara Cobb, uncle and aunt Don and Cindy Pitts, niece Camila Cabrera, nephews Tyler and Blake Brown, and many cousins. She will be dearly missed.
Memorial donations in Kristine’s name can be made to the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area at HSNBA.org or a charity of your choice.
