A single-passenger car accident around 8:35 p.m. Wednesday night on West San Antonio Street in New Braunfels damaged the NBU building as well as signage and tree limbs at Main Plaza.
According to the New Braunfels Police Department, the driver of the vehicle is a 17-year-old San Antonio male who is suspected of driving while intoxicated. NBPD officials said the vehicle failed to navigate a turn in the traffic circle properly, left the roadway and crashed into the NBU building, which left damage to the façade and an awning.
Following the crash, the male allegedly fled the scene on foot but was apprehended by NBPD officers.
According to NBPD officials, the driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries and will face charges of evading on foot, fleeing the scene of an accident and resisting arrest once medically cleared.
NBPD, the New Braunfels Fire Department and city public works crews were on the scene following the accident, which caused traffic delays in the area. City crews also had to clear the area of any large debris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.