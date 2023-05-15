The Downtown Rotary Club of New Braunfels awarded more than $309,000 in grants to local organizations last week.
More than 30 nonprofit groups gathered at the McKenna Events Center on April 11 for the “Big Check Day” luncheon.
Rotarian Rodney Fischer thanked the nonprofits and the donors who “do so much work for the New Braunfels area.”
“These are the groups and the people that help make the community better,” Fischer said.
This year’s grants include awards to the Friends of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa for baby bassinets in the NICU, Rock Haus Foundation programs to help youth with developmental disabilities, and homeless center services at NB Housing Partners.
The New Braunfels Food Bank and SOS Food Bank received grants to provide food for people in need.
The club raises money for the grants through an annual wild game dinner, golf tournament, poker tournament, and Wurstfest.
The Downtown Rotary Club has awarded more than $6 million in grants and scholarships since its inception in 1982.
