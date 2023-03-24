Monday’s city council special meeting featured notable presentations over bond and improvement projects, including discussion on a hot-button issue around town — parking, or the lack thereof.
Economic and Community Development Director Jeff Jewell provided updates on the downtown parking initiative.
The presentation covered the parking environment, past initiatives and efforts, recent analysis findings and the proposed next steps.
The recommendations for the ongoing parking issues are to approach it by managing the existing supply, keeping track of change and reassessing when needed.
A few parking management recommendations made in the presentation included establishing a parking department, creating a civil citation process and integrating the current paid parking program with the municipal court and finance department systems.
Another option for solving the parking issue would be to create new parking. A financial analysis showed that a 400-space parking garage would cost $20 million dollars — not taking into consideration land acquisition.
One conclusion that was drawn when reviewing these possibilities, along with the problems they aimed to solve, was that there is a perception of inadequate parking that could be helped by making the location of available parking clearer.
Some recommendations to solve this issue included branding the downtown parking system, improving online information and integrating river and roadway wayfinding, as well s introducing a valet parking pilot program.
Transportation and Capital Improvements Director Garry Ford gave the first two presentations on Monday.
The first presentation was an update on the 2019 Bond Sports Complex Project. Updates pertained to amendments to the design contract, the Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) delivery method and utility coordination.
Updated contract amendments include the requirement of a contracted design team to be involved during both the construction and CMAR phases. The construction manager will work with the city and design team to make revisions during those processes.
A CMAR will be presented during the next council meeting for approval; the bid that went out covered pre-construction services, construction phase services and general conditions.
The CMAR will also have a guaranteed maximum price; the established budget limitation for construction is currently at $29 million but does not include design costs, equipment, utilities and owner items.
In terms of utility coordination, an agreement with Marion’s Green Valley Special Utility District (GVSUD) has been discussed, but water needs have to be verified through the CMAR process. Electricity needs need to be verified through the CMAR process as well. Additionally, the sewer main has been installed.
Another presentation given by Ford was the Comal River Improvements Project update.
The two areas the project covers are Tube Chute Park, specifically the tube chute and Weir Dam No. 2, and the Last Tuber’s Exit.
Work on Tube Chute Park will be done through phases to deal with the immediate needs. This includes tube chute flow reallocation and a drop structure for Weir Dam No. 2.
Project updates for the tube chute include the preliminary design report; the report concludes that the preferred option for flow allocation is the addition of Obermeyer control gates with remote operation controls.
The preliminary design level construction cost estimate is $741,000, which does not include permitting and design costs. The next step is to find funding for the following steps, such as final design and construction.
The preliminary design report for the Weir Dam No. 2 drop structure includes a pedestrian path to avoid the drop structure and a grouted rock structure. It also notes deterioration of the north bank that needs further consideration.
The estimated construction cost is $770,000, not including permitting and design.
The following steps include finding funding and going over the options to address the deterioration of the north bank.
Last Tuber’s Exit has two phases for its project work. Phase one includes an underwater stair landing to make exiting easier, and phase two consists of identified conceptual alternatives to egress improvements.
One option to improve egression is an inclined elevator with a submerged landing; other options include a serpentine ramp or full reprogramming.
The final design for phase one is funded by the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation. Including design and permitting, the preliminary design level project cost estimate for phase one is $944,000.
The following steps include finding funding for construction and additional phases and creating the final design.
All the presentations given during the meeting can be watched in full at https://newbraunfels.legistar.com.
