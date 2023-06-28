Downtown New Braunfels is the place to be for residents, visitors and businesses alike.
While individuals may face the problem of finding parking, businesses come across the issue of finding a location to conduct commerce in such a sought-after area.
However, the soon-to-be Co-Op Marketplace, owned by Chris Snider, Fred Heimer and Mike Myers, aims to give space to local businesses and artisans downtown and allow those visiting to get a taste of all things New Braunfels.
“Going to find a vacant space in downtown right now is almost impossible,” Snider said. There’s just no inventory, so the prospect of bringing 20, 40 new retailers to downtown there, they’re probably more excited about that than we are even, because they have been looking — some cases for a year or two years — and they just can’t find a space.”
After the Producers Co-Op left the Castell location and moved to its new home, the new site owners soon realized they had their work cut out for them.
Because the trio planned to keep the iconic structures used by the previous tenant, such as the grain elevator and the silo, major cleanup had to be done due to the food and drink businesses that will be present.
More specifically, the fermented grain that stuck to every nook and cranny of some of the machines and containers had to be thoroughly cleaned out — and that’s not considering the yet-to-be-filled molasses pit.
“Think about what the space was; I mean, it was just filled with corn and grain,” Heimer said. “And so you have a lot of (vermin) that fed off of that … and we took that roof off because we had to let it air out.”
Although they had hoped they could keep the roof, the test of time prohibited them from doing so, and the new plan is to raise the roof several feet higher.
However, the grain silo will remain and serve as the marketplace’s west entrance.
Additionally, the power-washed grain elevator will be made structurally sound and remain as well.
According to Heimer, thousands of pounds of old grain have been hauled from the site in the clean-up effort.
“It’s been a labor of love, but overall, we think it’s great for downtown, and it had to happen for the project,” Snider said. “We’re excited to be, kind of, coming to the end of that effort, as I know some of our neighbors are as well.”
Although changes with the site have mostly been smelled as opposed to seen, permits have recently been applied for in order to start construction.
A hopeful timeline sees the permit process taking six months. Then, construction is set to start in 2024 and tenants would be ready for the public in the fall of 2024 or spring of 2025.
Tenants will be able to have their businesses at buildings A, B, B-1 and C. Buildings A, B and B-1 will prospectively be for mainly food and drink businesses, and building C, the marketplace, will have several spots for retail.
In addition, there will be a splash pad, performance plaza, food trucks, breezeway, parking and a grand lawn, to name some of the many planned amenities.
“The lack of public green space is one of the biggest things that downtown’s lacking,” Snider said. “(There’s) the plaza … which people enjoy, but crossing traffic to get there is a challenge, and we see this as being one of the last opportunities to bring meaningful, usable green space to downtown. The type of family activities and the type of traffic that generates, we think it’s desirable for the entirety of downtown.”
