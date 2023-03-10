An intoxicated woman crashed her truck into a parked vehicle near the bandstand in downtown New Braunfels early Friday morning, according to police.
New Braunfels Police Department spokesperson David Ferguson said that the incident happened at about 1 a.m. at 500 Main Plaza.
A white Nissan Titan truck was driving northbound on South Seguin “at a high rate of speed, and did not slow down approaching Main Plaza,” Ferguson said.
A maroon F-350 was parked in front of the plaza.
“The white truck continued straight forward and hit the F-350 broadside, and the impact caused the F-350 to flip over onto its hood,” Ferguson said. “Nobody was in that vehicle at the time of the crash, so there were no injuries there.”
The Nissan truck driver was also uninjured in the crash.
She was taken to a local hospital, where police issued a blood search warrant.
After her release, police arrested 37-year-old Jennifer McCabe of Seguin on charges of driving while intoxicated and having an open alcohol container.
She remained in the Comal County Jail as of Friday afternoon.
The crash damaged two TXDOT signs, four metal bollards, an in-ground speaker and an NBU light pole.
The plaza fountain also sustained minor damage when crash debris fell into the fountain and “dinged” the liner.
The area experienced traffic delays while officials moved vehicles and cleared the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.