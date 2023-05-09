Despite the fact rain fell for a bit Saturday during Wein and Saengerfest, the drinks poured all night.
Although downtown roads were shut down for the event, attendees were able to get on one of three shuttles that ran throughout the event to get to and from downtown and City Hall.
Once festivalgoers arrived, they had the opportunity to purchase a festival wine glass or stainless steel cup — a necessity for tastings — and tickets for beer and wine tastings.
Tents were available for people to try wines from all over Texas, as well as a craft biergarten.
Chelsea Cook and Chelsea Gannon are both from Comal County, and they’ve lived in New Braunfels for almost 15 years.
Sitting by one of the three stages at the event as a group of children went through their performance, the duo said that they come to the festival every year. They love the live music and the fact that downtown shuts down for the event.
Additionally, the two mentioned the acceptability of having fun bar hopping and drinking during the day as additional highlights of Wein and Saengerfest.
At another stage on Castell Avenue, country music filled the air, and a diverse range of food trucks lined the road.
Near a tent with tables, Samantha Espinoza danced to the music with her son Ace Espinoza in her arms.
The mother and son were born and raised in New Braunfels, and Saturday marked their third year in a row attending Wein and Saengerfest.
Although drinking may be inherent to Wein and Saengerfest, Espinoza said that this festival is a more family-friendly option compared to some of the other festivals.
“It’s just a great opportunity for our friends who also we’ve known from high school, locals, and (it’s) a great opportunity for us to come together with our kids,” Espinoza said. “We don’t like to take them to things like Wurstfest or something crazy like that, so this is kind of like a family-friendly event that we’re able to bring all the kids and hang out.”
This year marked some new additions to Wein and Saengerfest, such as a third stage located in a new area at the festival.
The new area is called Hinterhof, which means backyard. Adding to the family-friendly atmosphere at the event, there were multiple cornhole setups, as well as a large area for children to play.
This change didn’t go unnoticed by Josh Nixon, a Schertz resident. Nixon and his daughter have gone to Wein and Saengerfest for five years now, having previously lived in New Braunfels.
Moving away hasn’t dissuaded the two from making their way back.
“It’s expanded a lot, and it’s much different, but I like how it’s spread out; it’s pretty cool,” Nixon said. “I like the fact that the stages are a little more spread out, too, so the crowds kind of stay, you know, dispersed evenly.”
Although Nixon is not a fan of wine, he, along with many other attendees, enjoys the live music.
From food trucks to vendors, alcohol and music, there was something for everyone at this year’s Wein and Saengerfest.
