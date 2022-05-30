It’s 160 years old, contains 24 notes, expresses gratitude using no words and takes about a minute to perform.
“Taps,” the bugle call performed during flag ceremonies and military funerals since the Civil War, was heard as part of the sights and sounds of a Memorial Day event at New Braunfels’ Main Plaza on Monday, honoring those who have fallen defending the country.
Two players, New Braunfels High School Band members Daniel Guzman and Carter Moore, were stationed at different locations at the plaza to achieve an echo effect, preceded by a rifle salute by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7110.
Other Memorial Day program participants included the American Legion Post 179, the New Braunfels High School and Canyon High School JROTC programs and the New Braunfels Noon Lions Club.
The ceremony began with the New Braunfels High School Band performing a patriotic program of “National Emblem,” “America the Beautiful” and Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever,” the national march of the United States.
It continued with opening remarks from Mayor Rusty Brockman.
“In the last 24 hours, the sun has come up like it’s doing this morning here in New Braunfels, Texas - that sun came up on the lives of men and women who are standing guard all around the world and here in our beautiful country of the United States of America, protecting us so we can enjoy the freedoms that we are doing today by honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Brockman said. “We pray for those Gold Star families, and we pray that they never forget that they have us who are still standing guard to be with them.”
Cadets from the JROTC conducted the presentation of colors and raised and lowered the flag. In his remarks, City Manager Robert Camareno, a Marine Corps veteran, challenged the assembled crowd of veterans and residents to “spend some time reflecting on what this day means.”
“Since our nation was founded, men and women have answered the call of service and stepped up to defend America,” Camareno said. “They do this because they love our country and want to ensure its strength. They do this because they feel it’s the right thing to do and believe in what America stands for. They do this because they want to preserve freedoms and safeguard the future for the next generation. And they do this knowing that they may not all return home. They willingly join our military, knowing that they may be called upon to lay down their lives.”
Brockman, Martin Monceballez, the commander of VFW Post 7110 and Don Ingram, commander of American Legion Post 179, jointly laid a wreath in memory of those servicemen and women that have given their lives in service to the country.
Chaplain Charles Clopper of American Legion Post 179 delivered opening and closing prayers.
The ceremony concluded with the singing of “God Bless America.”
