Spring is coming, and downtown businesses are ready to celebrate with First Friday.
The March 3 event, organized by the New Braunfels Downtown Association, is the first for the year.
Faust Brewing Company will provide free beer samples for this month’s event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.
Participants who get a First Friday card stamped at The Local, Fickle Pickles and the Dancing Pony Boutique will be entered to win a special prize package.
The following shops will also be open for extended hours until 8 p.m.:
— The Art Cottage
— New Braunfels Art League
— The Faust Hotel & Brewpub
— Water2Wine
— Lark Mason Gallery
— Gourmage
— The Downtowner Bar & Kitchen
— Krause’s Cafe
— River Rose
The Downtowner and Comal River Tattoo parking lot will host a “party within a party” during the First Friday celebration.
The free event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. will feature live music, vendors and local artists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.