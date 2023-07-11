Doracille “Ducky” Anton Kohlenberg, born January 4, 1930 in Lockhart, TX passed away from this life on July 8, 2023, at the age of 93, surrounded by her family and friends. She was a beloved wife, mom, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
She was born to Rudolph and Frieda (Heinemann) Anton and had a loving childhood.
On April 3, 1949, she married Lawrence (Curly) Kohlenberg in New Braunfels, TX at First Protestant Church. They were married for 38 years until his passing in 1987, they enjoyed their time with family and friends. In 1963, they started Comal Distributing in New Braunfels and she had great memories of them building the business together.
She was an avid 9-pin bowler and a member of Freiheit Bowling Club and on a weekly 10 pin ladies league at Comal Bowl. She loved to bake, cook, garden, and have special holiday gatherings. Always looking at the positive side of life and never complained. Never missed one of Addison’s and Justine’s events for school. She kept the road to Blanco hot when they were born. Watching football, caring for her cattle, and gambling trips were also some of her favorite past times and it was always 5 o’clock somewhere.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and love of her life, Lawrence (Curly) Kohlenberg and brother, Rudolph (Rudy) Anton, Jr.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen Hestand, and husband, Hoyt of New Braunfels and Faye Cooley, and husband, Mike of Blanco; her grandchildren, the light of her life, Addison Cooley and Justine Mayfield and husband, Quade; her brother, Hubert and wife, Dorothy Anton of Lubbock; sister-in-law, Loretta Anton of San Antonio; 6 step-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM (with the family receiving friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM) at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels. Graveside Services will be held at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 10 AM at the pavilion.
The family would like to thank Christus Hospice and their wonderful caring staff, the caregivers that without a doubt are angels, Rita, Melissa, Brittany, Peri and so many others over the years that dedicate their lives to the people that need extra help.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial in Doracille’s name may be made to: The American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231, or Alzheimer’s Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601
Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.