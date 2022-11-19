Donald Trump’s announcement of his political intentions brings to mind Darrel Royal’s assessment of TCU’s long ago 6-0 upset of the Darrel’s favored Texas Longhorns: Coach Royal compared the TCU performance to that of a cockroach: “It’s not so much what he gets into and carries away but what he falls into and messes up.”
Having put his thumb on the scales and ensured the nomination of numerous GOP candidates who damaged their credibility and elect-ability by denying the results of the 2020 election, The Donald got to watch enough of them flame out to damn Republican hopes for effective control of Congress. Now, by announcing while the Georgia senatorial contest is in a runoff, he diverts attention and financial support from Hershel Walker, ensuring his loss just as surely as Trump ensured the election of two Georgia Democrat Senators in 2020 by diverting support for them into his own futile efforts to subvert the larger election.
Had he chosen the path of throwing his support into the 2020 Georgia run off, we might have been spared a 50/50 Senate and the multi-trillion dollar excesses of the Biden regime. But, as Ronald Reagan famously said to Jimmy Carter, “There you go again.”
