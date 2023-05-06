Donald Eugene Hensz went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 30, 2023, surrounded by his family. He had been a patient at Kirkwood Manor in New Braunfels, TX. He was 83 years old.
Donald was born in Evansville, Indiana on July 31, 1939 to Lydia (Wilson) Hensz and Henry Hensz. At age 7, the family moved to Harlingen, Texas. While in High School, Don became a member of the Future Farmers of America. In his Senior Year, he won an award for the second best cotton crop in the State of Texas. Following graduation, Don went to Texas A&M where he earned a degree in history. He joined the U.S. Navy and served from 1962 to 1968. He married Carmen Vasquez in 1962, and welcomed their children, Kathryn and Erick, into the world. He and Carmen eventually divorced.
Upon leaving the Navy, Donald went to work for the Texas Vocational Rehabilitation Commission, where he worked as a Program Director until his retirement in 1992. In late 1974, Don met and fell in love with his future wife, Genevieve Mynster Hensz, better today known as Genny Hensz. They always said that God put them together in unusual circumstances and that their marriage was a gift from God. In 1978 Don and Genny moved to New Braunfels, and were joined by Kathryn and Erick soon thereafter.
Following their retirement in 1992, Don and Genny quickly realized that while they had been attending to their careers and their family, America had been slowly deteriorating, and was in need of strong conservative leadership. Therefore, they dedicated the next 20 years volunteering in various organizations with a primary goal of taking care of America. In 1996, Don became chairman of the Comal County Republican Party (a volunteer position) and served in that position for 12 years.
Donald is survived by his wife Genny, his daughter Kathryn, his son Erick, his nephew Jim, six grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Dr. Richard Hensz, who developed the Star Ruby and Rio Red grapefruit varieties, declared the State Fruit of Texas in 1993.
Memorial Services will be held at Lux Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 with visitation at 12:00pm Noon, and Funeral Service at 1:00pm. The graveside service will be at Hill Country Memorial Gardens following the Funeral Service. In lieu of floral arrangements, donations to the American Bible Society are appreciated.
To leave a message for the family, please visit luxfhcares.com/obituaries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.