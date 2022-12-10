I was interested to see the pretty graphic on the front page of the 18 November issue of the Herald-Zeitung lauding the proposed Co-Op Marketplace. It even appeared online on the KSAT.com site. I think it is intriguing idea for revitalizing the downtown area. The accompanying text had several of the hot bullet points: green space, retail, splash pad, etc. However, there is one very important item that was not mentioned — PARKING.
This concern was mentioned several years ago during the Comprehensive Planning Committees. Parking is already limited on Saturday mornings for the Farmer’s Market; what will it be like when there are even more activities in that area? Possibly, the city has some plan for increasing the availability of convenient parking, but when will they make that public?
I wonder how Kerrville managed to build a large, FREE parking garage in their downtown. We deserve the same.
