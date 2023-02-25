Don’t let Carrie Isaac fool you! House Bill 2390 is nothing but a blatant attempt to disenfranchise young, college-age voters. Voters who tend to be more progressive and more likely to vote Democrat than Republican. Isaac’s rationale that it “… would be a good way to make sure we don’t have and invite strangers onto our campuses” is ridiculous. College campuses are not gated communities.
Most college campuses are located in the middle of urban areas. “Strangers” traverse college campuses daily. Right now, a college student can stop to vote between classes, at the end of the day, on the way to their part time job, the library to study, or home. Transporting students to off campus election sites is unrealistic. You’re not going get students off campus to a polling place and back within the typical time constraints facing most college students.
What now might take an hour out of a college student’s day is going to end up being a lot longer by the time you transport them to a polling site, let them wait in line to vote, actually vote, then transport them back. The most likely outcome is they will simply choose not to vote.
So again, this is simply a blatant attempt to disenfranchise young, college-age voters by providing a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.