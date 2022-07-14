For a few seconds, it looked as though the group was there to meet socially, and there really wasn’t a need for structure.
For the most part, everyone was sitting down and apprising the situation. Big dogs. Little dogs. Old dogs and young dogs. Jumpy dogs. Calm dogs. And dogs in between.
But soon, there were a few who were cowering. A few who were wandering. And a few who were eyeing the treats and pulling at their leash as dog trainer Pedro, “PJ”, Lujan scooped the treats from a bag.
This was the beginning of a dog training course offered at the new Producers Co-op building (1744 S. Seguin Ave.) as part of the co-op’s Dog Days of Summer program.
PJ began by asking all the dog owners what dog behaviors they were hoping to address.
Jumping, biting or mouthing, other dog interaction and running off were at the top of the list.
“We saw it advertised and wanted to get a little more training for our rescue dog, Bruno. He is a Chihuahua mixed breed,” said Araceli Moreno, who attended the training with her daughter, Penelope Moreno, age 5.
Araceli said she also liked the fact that the training was at the New Braunfels Coop and that she was able to help “keep it local.”
Bruno looked around a little nervously. Araceli and Penelope were also hoping to help him learn how to interact with other dogs.
Polu Enele said he wanted to train his dog, Kane, a 14-week-old pit bull breed, so that he could take Kane with him on his travels.
“I want to be able to take him with me anywhere I go,” Polu said.
PJ worked at Sit Means Sit, a national company, in Austin for about three years before recently opening his own dog training business, Wag-A-Holics, in New Braunfels.
In addition to group classes, he also offers private dog training and boarding.
After realizing he had work to do with his own dogs, a French bulldog named Gibson, and Oliver, a 65-pound pit bull breed that was “dragging him everywhere,” PJ began placing special emphasis on training the “troublemakers.”
“My specialty is providing training and boarding for those dogs that perhaps have been kicked out of kennels in the past, or who have been hard to train,” he explained.
He provided several tips and tools during the first session of class for dog owners, and added that overall, successful training focuses on three principles: Being Playful, Being Patient and Being Intentional with training.
PJ discovered said he had to get over his own emotional barriers when training his two dogs.
After coming home from training other dogs all day, PJ realized he still had work to do with his own dogs.
He explained that dog owners sometimes “let things slide” when it comes to bad behavior of their dogs.
Because, after all, these are their “babies.”
So if your “baby” is mouthing (or play biting) you, you need to say “Ouch!” loudly, and mean it, to stop the bad behavior, PJ told the group.
PJ provided examples of teaching basic commands of “Sit” and “Break.”
He also showed dog owners how to train their dogs to lie down.
The group let out an audible “ooh” as one dog owner demonstrated how his dog, who had already been taught the skill, flattened to the floor after hearing the command.
At the end of the session, there was a “Meet and Greet” among the dogs as PJ gave pointers on dog interaction. He watched closely as an Australian shepherd greeted a Corgi.
The old adage “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks” was a myth, PJ said.
“It is best to start at the puppy stage, but you can train older dogs,” PJ said. “It will just take a little longer. It is all about structure and creating boundaries.”
For information, contact Wag-A-Holics at (830) 327-8891, thewagaholics@gmail.com, or at wag-a-holics.com.
