Melissa Miskell calls New Braunfels home.
But she thinks constantly of her patients in rural Kenyan villages and bustling Indian cities.
The new “Beyond Rusinga” documentary highlights the local doctor and her team in their worldwide efforts to prevent cervical cancer.
“I do this work because I love it,” Miskell said.
The film will premiere on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Brauntex Theatre in New Braunfels.
Miskell, an Odessa-born gynecologist, is the executive and medical director for PINCC.
The New Braunfels nonprofit focuses on global cervical cancer prevention and education.
Miskell said that HPV testing and cancer screening is the biggest obstacle to cervical cancer prevention.
The disease can be a death sentence for women in developing nations.
“Women are oftentimes ostracized, and their husbands may leave them,” Miskell said.
Local Third Crossing Productions filmmakers traveled to India, Cambodia, Singapore and Kenya to document the team’s work.
PINCC teaches healthcare workers how to recognize and treat cervical dysplasia.
The human papillomavirus, a sexually-transmitted disease also known as HPV, is what causes the cells on the end of the cervix to start to change.
If those dysplastic cells are left untreated, they will become cervical cancer.
“We used to treat dysplasia with cryotherapy, which is very cumbersome,” Miskell said.
The procedure requires carbon dioxide or nitrous oxide, which is not easy to get and is not portable.
PINCC has been one of the first groups to use a thermocoagulator tool to treat the dysplastic cells.
The handheld, portable device has a rechargeable battery.
It heats up and destroys the cells in about 30 seconds.
“The people that we train are fabulous,” Miskell said. “They’re so grateful for the equipment, because they see cervical cancer all the time and can’t do anything about it.”
About 90% of new cervical cancer cases and deaths in 2020 were in low — and middle-income countries, according to the World Health Organization.
Miskell has traveled more than 20 times to sub-Saharan Africa, where the cancer is very prevalent.
That is mainly because HIV — even when treated — suppresses the immune system and makes people vulnerable to other diseases like HPV.
Self-tests for HPV cost about $5 each; a high price for women who need to use that money for food and clothing.
PINCC supplies treatment tools and HPV testing for the training clinics.
The documentary film’s title refers to an island in Kenya’s Lake Victoria.
Miskell and the movie crew visited the remote Rusinga island during filming to scope out the possibility of a clinic there.
PINCC also trains healthcare workers at sites in Tanzania, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Guatemala, El Salvador and Peru.
Film producer Catherine Land first met Miskell years ago.
“Within 10 minutes of meeting her, I knew I wanted to tell her story and PINCC’s story,” Land said.
Land and fellow filmmakers Jim Flynn and Matthew Chase met many women who walked all day for HPV tests and cervical cancer screening at the clinics.
The crew tagged along to seven PINCC sites in nine days, and then made another trip to the Kenya clinics.
“PINCC doesn’t just fly into a country and leave,” Land said. “It’s a sustainable model. I’m really looking forward to celebrating that work through this film with all the people who made it possible.”
Miskell acknowledges that American healthcare, with pap smears and HPV vaccines, is a different world from where she works.
She also has seen firsthand that women’s medical care is a “backburner issue” in many parts of the world.
But “things are improving,” she said, with more tools and training.
Miskell hopes the documentary will help educate people who don’t know that at least 340,000 women die from cervical cancer every year.
“It’s all about global awareness, and really being cognizant of what your fellow women are going through,” she said.
Doors for Saturday’s premiere at 290 W San Antonio St. will open at 7 p.m., and tickets can be purchased at brauntex.org.
The film trailer is also available on the Brauntex website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.