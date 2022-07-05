Dive teams on Tuesday recovered the body of a San Antonio man who plunged into Canyon Lake searching for his toddler daughter Sunday evening.
Maj. Jason Davis, a warden with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, said TPWD and South Hays County Fire Department divers, assisted by Canyon Lake Fire & EMS, found the body of Robert Berlingeri Jr., 41, of San Antonio, who did not resurface after he and others dove into the lake for his 2-year-old daughter.
Davis said the agencies used an underwater imaging device that hit on an object about 80 feet deep and 300 to 400 yards offshore from Boat Ramp No. 1, a county-operated ramp on the southeast end of the lake. After receiving the hit around noon, divers made the recovery around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“The water was so deep the device was able to get better imagery,” Davis said.
Jennifer Smith, Comal County Sheriff’s Office public information officer and Canyon Lake Fire & EMS Chief Robert Mikel said the search effort began after both agencies responded to the 500 block of Skyline Drive around 7:49 p.m. Sunday.
“It’s a pretty large area around the boat ramp,” Mikel said earlier Tuesday. “We’re running different sonars underwater and sending the divers in when something comes up.
“The problem is that because it’s quite deep, the divers can’t stay (under) so long, which is why we have to be selective in the spots we search.”
Mikel said crews searched all day on Monday and returned Tuesday morning. Smith said Berlingeri and other family members were aboard a 24-foot Bayliner when a wake from another boat jarred their boat and the youngster into the water.
“She fell into the water not wearing a lifejacket,” Smith said. “She was recovered by the mother or someone else, but he never came up.”
Davis said Berlingeri also wasn’t wearing a personal flotation device.
“All we can ask is that people wear their lifejackets, which are proven to save lives,” he said.
On Monday, a local TV station quoted the victim’s sister as saying her brother and others jumped from the boat to search for her niece. Sarina Berlingeri said it was only after they found the little girl that they noticed Robert was missing.
“He was an excellent father,” she said of her brother. “He was always with (his daughter), very protective over her. And he was just an awesome person. All of us in our family are very tight and very close. And so this has been a really difficult time for us.”
Smith said CCSO deputies joined family members on Boat Ramp No. 1, which had been blocked off from the public during the search.
“I feel like I don’t think he’s alive. But we want his body,” Sarina Berlingeri said. “We want to give him a proper burial. And at this point, we just want to have him with us so we can make that happen.”
At press time Tuesday it was unknown if Berlingeri was pronounced dead by a Comal County justice of the peace or if an autopsy was ordered. TPWD is in charge of the investigation into the fifth death on Canyon Lake this summer. Two drowned on back-to-back days and a boat propeller killed two others within a 10-day span in June. The incident marks 10th death on the lake and 18th death on area waterways since 2021.
